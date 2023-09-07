WATERTOWN — In a sense, Vince Williams feels like he never left the Watertown football team.
After being away for 10 years, Williams is back as the Cyclones’ varsity coach and he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It kind of has just come full circle for me,” Williams said. “Being back, it doesn’t feel like I left, it doesn’t feel like it’s been 10 years, it feels like just yesterday I was out here doing the same things.”
With Williams back at the helm, the Cyclones hope they can take a step forward this year after enduring a rough season in 2022.
Watertown will officially begin Williams’ second tenure with the program when it plays at West Genesee at 6 tonight in a Class A game.
“I think it’s amazing,” Cyclones junior Marqel Jefferson said of the team’s new coaching staff. “We’re putting a lot more work in than previous years, that’s how we’re going to be better.”
Last year, the Cyclones rejoined Section 3 after playing the previous two seasons in Section 10’s Northern Athletic Conference, winning a pair of Section 10 titles in the process.
But the team struggled in 2022 by winning only a pair of games, including going 0-7 in Class A play.
“It feels a lot different, we’re running a different style of offense, a different style of defense,” Jefferson said. “It’s more aggressive, but it’s also more spread-like so we can get people all over the field.
“And we have more coverage like on defense and we have more plays and more variety on offense.”
Williams hopes with hard work and dedication, this year’s squad can reverse that trend.
“You know what, we have a good group,” Williams said. “If we can just stay healthy and they can add a little attitude, play with a little chippiness, play with a little chip on your shoulder, I think we can get some wins.
“It all depends on how hard they want to work. If they commit to working hard every single day and getting better in practice, I think we’ll do well.”
Williams likes what he sees in this year’s team, which has impressed him during training camp.
“So far it’s been pretty decent,” Williams said. “Like I said before, our skills are very good, we have a very good skill group.”
The Cyclones return a solid core of players, with junior John Flowers IV back at quarterback.
“It’s completely different,” Flowers IV said of the team’s offensive approach this year. “Last year we were really run-heavy, a lot of play-action stuff. This year, we’re spreading it out, getting more passes in, getting everybody in space.”
Entering the season, the team’s rushing attack will be run “by committee” and will be led by sophomore Jack Converse, junior Camiren Collins and freshman Royalte Gladden.
Senior Garrett Miner will anchor the offensive line and play at defensive end as well.
“Absolutely, our success will depend on our offensive and defensive lines,” Williams said. “If we can protect John up front, create stalemates on the offensive line, we have some very skilled running backs. We have three running backs that can legit play.
“If they can do well for us and let our running backs make the cut, we’ll be fine.”
Defensively, the Cyclones are led by Jefferson and Collins at linebacker, along with junior defensive end Jalen Morales.
“Defensively, we’ve got some tough kids, we’ve got some decent speed ” Williams said.
The defensive line will be anchored by Miner and junior defensive end Aidan Verdi, as well as junior lineman Mason Coleman.
“We’ve got to get tougher up front at our offensive line and defensive line positions,” Williams said. “We don’t have a ton of depth there. We have a couple kids who are banged up right now and hopefully we can get some back healthy and we’ll see how it goes there.”
A former standout football player at the school, Williams coached Watertown from 2008 through the 2013 season, after which Kyle LaLonde took over as head coach.
Williams previously guided Watertown to the Section 3 playoffs on three occasions, with the team reaching a Class A sectional final in 2010 at the then Carrier Dome.
“He’s doing pretty good,” Jefferson said of Williams. “He’s strict with the players, but he just wants us to do good. And we’re getting in certain plays, like college-style plays. ... We’re getting good practices in. Installing more run plays, more pass plays, getting a bunch of plays in so people can know their positions more.”
Despite the Cyclones’ recent struggles, he hopes the team can be competitive this year as it faces another challenging schedule.
“I know Nottingham, Fowler, Fulton and Central Square all played in the independent league last year, hopefully we can be competitive with them,” Williams said. “(East Syracuse-Minoa), they’re typically the same as us, a lot of good athletes, I know they were down last year, but usually they don’t have many down years. And West Genny won the section last year, so that’s our schedule right now.”
But taking a longer view, Williams has high expectations for the program, not only this season but down the road as well.
“So you look at those things and you see those kids reach their goals, that’s what you want as a coach and that’s why you do it,” Williams said. “Every year you want to play for a sectional title and if you win Section 3, you have a legit shot at winning a state title. You play some very good teams in Section 3 Class A.”
While Williams has returned this year, the team’s coaching staff has a new look. Dave Sugrue is back as an assistant coach, but Aaron Brown and Ammbrose Souza have joined the staff in the same capacity.
“As you get older, you don’t realize how much energy it took to run a program and how you have to have the right people helping you,” Williams said. “And I really love my varsity staff, Ammbrose Souza and Aaron Brown and David Sugrue have been a tremendous help to me. They’ve taken a lot of stuff off my plate, which last time I did it, I did everything, I did the weight room, seven-on-seven football camps, the practices. And some of those guys can take some stuff off my plate and kind of run stuff for me, so it’s beneficial to have those guys.”
“You get more one-on-one work done,” Flowers IV said. “I’ve done a lot of work individually with coach Williams, just learning everything about the game. And then we’ve got a lineman coach, we’ve got our running back coach and coaches and stuff, everybody’s just getting individual stuff done.”
After playing at West Genesee tonight and at Central Square next Friday, the Cyclones will play their home opener on Sept. 22 against Fulton.
“It’s going to be one of those things where Rome wasn’t built in a day,” Williams added. “So I’ve got to start somewhere and it starts with this group and I like the group of kids. Right now it’s definitely a change for them, hopefully in the positive and I bring a different perspective, so hopefully we do well.”
“It’s a different playbook, different formations, everything’s basically different,” Flowers IV added. “We’ve just got to really learn and soak everything in, so we can get set up for our first game.”
CLASS A
Watertown Cyclones
Coach: Vince Williams
2022 record: 2-7, 0-7 Class A Division
Players to watch: Garret Miner (Sr., OL/DE), Camiren Collins (Jr., RB/LB), John Flowers (Jr., QB), Marqel Jefferson (Jr., WR/LB); Jalen Morales- (Jr., WR/DB, Aidan Verdi (Jr, DE); Jack Converse (So, RB/SS).
CLASS B
Carthage Comets
Coach: Jason Coffman
2022 record: 4-5, 3-6 Class A Division
Players to watch: Grant Dicob (Sr., WR/DB); Josh Harris (Sr., LB), Marcus Hickey (Sr., OL/DL), Kayden Paquette (Sr., OL), Ruben O’Meara (Sr., OL), Shay Sinitiere (Sr., DB), Zeb Stevens (Sr., RB/LB), Kalel Tevaga (Sr., QB), Donley Wang (Sr., DB), Kamdyn Dorchester (Jr., OL/DL), Luke Freeman (Jr., OL/ DL).
Indian River Warriors
Coach: Cory Marsell
2022 record: 9-2, 4-0 in Class B North East Division, reached Section 3 Class B final.
Players to watch: Riley Alexander (Sr., QB), Ethan Hattori (Sr., RB/DB), Derek Jones (Sr., RB), Kane Lynch (Sr., RB), Bruce Shawcross (Jr., OL/DL), James Huffman IV (Jr., LB),Cameron Williams-Patterson (Jr. LB), Connor Lewis (So., OL).
CLASS B2
South Jefferson Spartans
Coach: Randy Fuller
2022 record: 1-7, 0-4 in Class B North East Division
Players to watch: N/A.
CLASS C
General Brown Lions
Coach: Doug Black
2022 record: 11-2, 5-1 in Class C1 Division, won Section 3 Class C title, reached state title game.
Players to watch: Devin Hicks Sr., END/DT), Aiden McManaman (Sr., QB/S), Dawson Rastley (Sr., C/DL), Gabe Rawleigh (Sr., OL/DL).
Lowville Red Raiders
Coach: Josh Coffman
2022 record: 2-6, 1-5 in Class C1 Division
Players to watch: Sean Kelly, (Sr., RB/LB), Logan Watson (Sr. QB), Dominic Swiernik (Jr. WR/DB).
CLASS D
Beaver River Beavers
Coach: Matt Lyndaker
2022 record: 8-2, 4-0 in Class D West Division, reached Section 3 Class D final.
Players to watch: Derrick Zehr (Sr., QB), Landon Rice (Sr., RB), Bobby Hazard (Sr., C/LB), Josh Bush (Jr., WR/SS), Brit Dicob (Jr., WR).
Sandy Creek Comets
Coach: Matt Soluri
2022 record: 4-3, 3-1 in Class D West Division.
Players to watch: Mason Ennist (Sr., RB/LB), James Guile (Sr., OL/LB), Donald Moore (Sr., OL/DE), Maddox Palmer (Sr., WR/DB).
8-MAN
South Lewis Falcons
Coach: Mike Absolom
2022 record: 2-6, 2-2 in North West Division
Players to watch: Ivan Brangan (Sr., RB/DB), Isaac Gibson (Sr., RB/LB), Matt Marks (Sr., TE/DE).
Thousand Islands Vikings
Coach: Ryan Kendall
2022 record: 3-6, 1-3 in North West Division
Players to watch: Matthew Mason (Sr., OL/DL), Jack Lamon (Sr., QB/LB), Jack Ludlow (Sr., QB/LB), Nolan Doxtater (Jr., RB/DB).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.