High school girls basketball
The season is still young, but LaFargeville’s Josie Barton put together one of the more impressive games of the Frontier League.
The junior transfer student from Immaculate Heart Central scored 42 of the LaFargeville’s 45 points in the Red Knights’ 66-45 loss to Harrisville on Saturday.
Barton hit nine 2-pointers, four 3-pointers and was 12-of-13 from the free-throw line. LaFargeville is now 2-3.
