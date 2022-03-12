WATERTOWN — In a game full of defensive intensity, Copenhagen guards Samantha Stokely and Aubree Smykla helped the team to its first state final four.
Smykla scored 12 points and Charli Carroll added 11 points as Copenhagen pulled away late to beat Heuvelton, 45-34, in an NYSPHSAA girls basketball quarterfinal Saturday afternoon at Jefferson Community College. The victory gives the Golden Knights their first trip to the state semifinals, where they’ll play the winner of today’s game between Section 2’s Hartford Central and Section 7’s Boquet Valley. That game is slated for 8 p.m. Friday at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.
“It feels awesome because we’re leaving an impact on the school for many years to come,” Smykla said.
Heuvelton’s Rylin McAllister led all scorers with 20 points, including six 3-pointers, and Kathryn Cunningham scored seven points for the Bulldogs (18-5). Heuvelton, a three-time state champion, wrapped up its season with Section 10 Class D and overall championships.
The game started out slowly with both teams missing shots early and turning over the ball. Raegan Dalrymple scored off the opening tip for Copenhagen, but both teams went almost four minutes without a basket due to a combination of early-game jitters and strong pressure defense that is trademark for both schools.
“I was nervous at first, but all my teammates and coaches tell me it’s just a game of basketball,” said Stokely, who scored eight points. Both teams settled in and McAllister displayed the hot hand for the Bulldogs with four 3-pointers in the opening half. Copenhagen focused much of its attention on Northern Athletic Conference West MVP Bella Doyle, so McAllister was able to get some quality looks early.
“I was surprised I was as wide-open as I was because they didn’t play tough defense on me early,” McAllister said. “But I think after they saw me make a couple, they started playing out and we had to look at other ideas.”
The Golden Knights switched to man-to-man from zone at the half, which helped them limit the Bulldogs outside chances later in the game. The change allowed Smykla and Stokley to harass entry passes and shooting opportunities.
“We wanted to add a little bit of extra pressure on their guards,” Copenhagen coach Natalie Scott. “Whenever they’d set a screen we’d just switch so someone was always in someone’s face.”
Copenhagen gained points from Stokley on transition and in-close and from pounding the ball inside to Carroll and Dalrymple. The Golden Knights size helped supply plenty of second chances and retain possession.
“It’s nice to have post players that can push through the tough defense and put up shots,” Smykla said. “It’s just so helpful to have that.”
Heuvelton made threes at the end of the second and third quarter and led by four points in early in the fourth quarter. However, Copenhagen used its experience, size and defense to pull away in the final quarter.
“Their two post players are so long, so it’s hard to do anything around,” Bulldogs coach Rob Powers said. “You think you’ve got a step on them but they’re right there.”
The Golden Knights then used free throws at the end of the game to increase the winning margin. Foul shots haven’t been a strong suit for Copenhagen this season, but it sank free throws when it mattered.
“Usually I’m saying we got to get better at foul shots, but neve once this week did I mention foul shots and we shot great from the line,” Scott said.
The Knights are now two wins from their first state title in school history, but aren’t satisfied with a state semifinal berth.
“I know we’re not going to be just happy to be there,” Stokely said. “I’m so excited for next week,”
Heuvelton has a young team that graduates only two seniors and came on strong later in the season. Powers is excited to see what his team can do in the next couple of seasons.
“We’re very proud of the girls because they’ve battled all season long,” Powers said. “They’ve bonded together and won the Ed Bush Sportsmanship Award, which means we’re doing things the right way.”
