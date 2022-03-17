WATERTOWN — A casual observer of Copenhagen’s girls basketball practices this week might think there wasn’t anything different about this weekend.
The Golden Knights continued to ratchet up their trademark court intensity, just like it has every week, ahead of the NYSPHSAA Class D semifinal game. Copenhagen (22-2) will take on Section 2’s Hartford Central (20-4) in both schools’ first semifinal appearance in their respective program’s history at 8 tonight at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.
It may take both teams a moment to get settled after some early-game nerves.
“I would assume that the first couple of minutes will be nervous and jittery, but I think we’ll get it all out because it’s just a basketball game,” junior guard Aubree Smykla said.
The winner of that game will take on the victor of the other semifinal between Section 4’s Franklin Central and Section 6’s Sherman in the Class D final at 8:45 p.m. Saturday.
The Golden Knights got ready for their meeting with the Tanagers like any other practice. Copenhagen head coach Natalie Scott was in the middle of the court Tuesday at Jefferson CC preaching speed, which is something it’s used to beat many opponents.
“The hard practices are to keep our intensity up when other teams give pressure, we can give pressure back,” senior 6-foot-2 forward Charli Carroll said.
Defense has been the calling card for the Golden Knights in their historic run. Their full-court press and ability to give multiple looks to opposing teams has pushed them to a 15-game winning streak heading into today’s semifinal. Copenhagen’s last loss was to state Class B semifinalist General Brown on Jan. 8.
“We can adjust and adapt to the other team’s offense and play better defense against them,” junior guard Alyssa Fitzpatrick said.
Hartford boasts two key players in 6-1 Karlee Nims, who averages 18.7 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, and Gabbie McFarren, who averages 18.0 points a game. The Tanagers like to use a lot of lob passes to get the ball inside to Nims, but the Golden Knights’ Raegan Dalrymple and Carroll can pose a problem for Hartford.
“We’re mostly going to try to push (Nims) right and not have her use her left hand,” said Dalrymple, a senior center. “If we shut her down, let’s see what the rest of their team can do.”
The Golden Knights guards will also try to harass their Tanager counterparts and prevent those entry feeds into Nims. Copenhagen’s frontcourt has been a key part of its run and was vital in shutting down Heuvelton in the Class D quarterfinal at JCC.
“We’re hoping we can put pressure on the guards on the outside like we do and they won’t be able to make those lob passes,” Scott said. “They won’t be able to see where to make those passes is the hope.” Copenhagen has won games in different manners throughout their championship drive. It ran past Poland in the Section 3 final and toppled Heuvelton in a defensive struggle. That type of diversity is helpful.
“It’s great to be versatile because even when you have good post players, our guards have stepped up and we’ve come together as a team,” Fitzpatrick said.
The Golden Knights have won three state crowns in girls soccer, but the girls basketball team wants one of their own.
“It would mean everything to win a state title because we can’t let soccer get away with everything,” Scott quipped.
Copenhagen knows that winning a state hoops title would be the ultimate capper to a great season. Both Carroll and Dalrymple are seniors.
“It would be awesome to be the first basketball team to win a state title because we’d leave a lasting memory at this school,” Dalrymple said.
STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Hudson Valley CC, Troy
CLASS D
Tonight’s game
Copenhagen (22-2) vs. Hartford (20-4), 8 p.m.
