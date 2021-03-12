Brooke Smykla scored 10 points to lead a balanced effort as Copenhagen’s girls basketball team outlasted Lowville to record a 48-43 victory on Friday.
Meaghen Fitzpatrick contributed nine points for the Golden Knights, who improved to 8-0 on the season, and four other players each chipped in with six points.
Anna Dening led all scorers with 15 points for the Red Raiders (5-2) and Emma Dening scored 13 points.
Lowville led 12-6 after the first quarter, but Copenhagen went on an 18-7 surge in the second quarter to carry a 24-19 lead into halftime and went on to build a 42-31 advantage through three quarters.
BEAVER RIVER 39, SOUTH LEWIS 20
In Beaver River’s final game of the season, Brynn Rice scored 12 points to lead the Beavers to a victory over South Lewis in Beaver Falls.
Makayla Garrison and Eva St.Croix added nine and seven points, respectively, for Beaver River (2-7).
Marlaina Warcup had a team-high eight points for South Lewis (0-8), while Jordan Dorrity provided the team with five points.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 67, WATERTOWN 23
On Thursday, Jackie Piddock scored 20 points as the Spartans roared to a 21-2 first-quarter lead en route to a victory in Watertown.
Macy Shultz added 12 points and Taylor Scoville eight for South Jefferson (3-0).
Kimberlee DiLeonardo and Tatum Overton each scored five points for Watertown (0-4).
POTSDAM 63, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 20
Tatiana Burks-Carista scored 22 points to send the Sandstoners past Parishville-Hopkinton (0-1) in a nonleague game at Potsdam.
Luca Pecora scored 19 points for Potsdam (2-1) and Katelyn Davis added 10.
EDWARDS-KNOX 75, MORRISTOWN 20
Lucy Frary finished with 20 points to lead Edwards-Knox to a win over the Green Rockets (0-4) in a nonleague game at Morristown.
Lily Lottie added 13 points for the Cougars (3-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 46, SALMON RIVER 20
A 14-point effort from Brianna Foster sent the Larries (3-1) past Salmon River in a nonleague game in Fort Covington.
Lindsay Martin and Kiyahna Thompson both scored seven points for the Shamrocks (0-4).
HEUVELTON 36, MADRID-WADDINGTON 29
Bella Doyle led the Bulldogs (3-1) with 12 points in a nonleague win over Madrid-Waddington at Heuvelton.
Emma Plumley scored 11 points for the Yellowjackets (2-2).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 67, LISBON 33
Alexus Cuthbert, Landree Chamberlain and Isabelle Vaccaro all scored 16 points as Colton-Pierrepont defeated the Golden Knights (1-4) in Lisbon.
Kiana Hogle added 11 points for the Colts (3-2).
MASSENA 49, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 43
Layla Bingham and Tori Jacobs each scored 11 points to send Massena (3-1) past the Flyers in a nonleague game at Norwood.
Caryn Perretta and Kylee Kellison both scored 12 points for the Flyers (1-3).
CANTON 64, HERMON-DEKALB 24
Emily Wentworth supplied 17 points as the Golden Bears beat Hermon-DeKalb (1-2) in a nonleague game at Canton.
Lexis Huiatt added 14 points for the Golden Bears (2-0) and Ava Hoy tossed in 10.
OFA 49, GOUVERNEUR 33
Emily Farrand finished with 18 points to lead the Blue Devils past Gouverneur (1-1) in a nonleague game at Ogdensburg.
Gabrielle Morley added 12 points for OFA (2-2).
