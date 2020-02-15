WATERTOWN — On the final day of the Frontier League finals Saturday, both defending Frontier League champions held on to their crowns at Jefferson Community College.
Thousand Islands secured its 12th straight Frontier League “C” Division championship with a win over South Lewis, and despite a strong effort from Lyme, Copenhagen won the “D” Division title.
COPENHAGEN 42, LYME 30
For three-and-a-half quarters, it looked like Lyme was going to pull off the biggest upset of the week. No. 10 state-ranked Copenhagen has steam rolled most teams this season, including a 62-25 victory over Lyme only a few weeks ago. But on Saturday afternoon in the Frontier League “D” Division title game, Lyme shut down Copenhagen for 24 minutes.
In the final four minutes, Copenhagen (18-2) began piecing together consecutive scores and ultimately took control of the lead. Lyme (15-3) simply got tired. For most of the game the Indians held a press defense that resulted in turnovers and missed opportunities.
For Copenhagen, expected to be the No. 3 seed in sectionals, it was a good test of what’s to come.
“We took a ton away from this game because we actually had competition,” Copenhagen coach Natalie Scott said, “We need that because that’s the thing that we lacked all year and that sometimes makes for these lulls because we’re not being challenged. We will take all ‘D’ games like that throughout the season to prepare for sectional.”
Copenhagen managed only 14 points in the first half, tied for its lowest halftime total all season. The Golden Knights were unable to shoot from the perimeter.
“We definitely have to learn to drive it in more when we can’t hit them,” said Copenhagen’s Allison Best, who scored 11 points. “It took us a little while to get in that groove because normally we can make those. But since they weren’t falling it took us a little while to get into the groove, ball fake, go around and get it into our big girls.”
Morgan Smith missed the Golden Knights’ game because she had a college interview. While Smith is far from Copenhagen’s only shooter, the impact her absence had on the offense surprised Scott.
“I didn’t think it would make that much of a difference, but give Lyme credit because they didn’t give us shots,” Scott said. “We didn’t take many shots from the outside because they didn’t give us many. So, kudos to them, they played a great game defensively.”
Brooke Smykla, who scored 10 points, usually scores from the perimeter for Copenhagen, but had to go to the rim more against Lyme.
“Most are shooters and when we have an on night we’re pretty good,” said Smykla, who finished with 10 points. “But when I’m not on, I just dribble, drive and kick out to somebody for them to make a basket.”
Copenhagen will likely gain a first-round bye in sectionals, meaning its first playoff game may not arrive until a week from Tuesday, giving the team a week and half to build on Saturday’s win. Figuring out how to create shots where little opportunity exists will be emphasized.
“We have our outside shots, but what can we get when we don’t have our outside shots?” Scott said. “That will lead into definitely what we’re working on.”
The Lyme girls haven’t had much experience in playoff basketball; this is the first team to reach a playoff championship game of any kind in more than 30 years.
When it came down to the final minutes of the game, the Indians struggled to make the big shot that would keep them in the game. Nevertheless, coach Mark Wilson was proud of what he saw.
“The mood in the locker room was that they were disappointed that they lost but they’re excited for how they competed and who they competed against,” Wilson said. “The momentum they have will carry them into sectionals and to be honest, they’re hoping to play them one more time.”
If Copenhagen and Lyme do meet again, it will most likely be in the Section 3 Class D final.
Francesca Wilson scored a team-high seven points while Olivia Ososkalo, Callie LaFontaine and Simarra Willet each had six points.
The Frontier League “D” Division first team all-stars named after the game were Brooke Smykla, Raegan Dalrymple and Morgan Smith of Copenhagen and Olivia Ososkalo and Francesca Wilson of Lyme. Mark Wilson was named coach of the year.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 55, SOUTH LEWIS 21
The Vikings earned their 12th consecutive league title in a similar fashion to their 11th, a 30-point win over South Lewis.
With a young roster, Thousand Islands (12-7) has had its fair share of misteps this season. Saturday’s victory is the first time the Vikings have won back-to-back games this season since Dec. 27 and 28 (wins against Watertown and Harrisville). But it Thousand Islands’ youngest player had the biggest impact against the Falcons.
Delaney Wiley, the team’s lone freshman, finished with a team-high 17 points and hit three 3-pointers.
“Just like all of the other years, I look up to (the older girls) and try to do as best as I can,” Wiley said. “I try to stay with them and hope to be like them someday.”
Wiley is a lights-out shooter but, with her length, has the potential to be a solid post player. Coach Pete Pettit hopes she will grow into that dual threat.
“Today we put her in the post because we like her length and her quickness, that’s one thing, if she can bulk up and build a little strength, I think we could use her in the future in the post,” Pettit said. “She can become a matchup problem for people. Hit a three and post up, that’s tough.”
Kennady Amo finished with 11 points for the Vikings, who spread out the offense. Trish Thompson and Alyssa Nugara each contributed eight points.
Chloe Hunziker led the scoring for South Lewis (3-17) with nine points on three 3-pointers. Her third 3-pointer was her 42nd of the season, breaking a South Lewis single-season school record.
The Frontier League “C” Division All Stars named after the game were Kennady Amo, Brenna Mast (Beaver River), Delaney Wiley, Chloe Hunziker, Brynn Rice (Beaver River), Harleigh Dorrity (South Lewis) and Zoey Hunziker (South Lewis). Amo was named MVP and Pettit was named coach of the year.
