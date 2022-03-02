POTSDAM — Raelin Burns led the Gouverneur girls basketball team to a 45-22 victory over Madrid-Waddington in a Section 10 overall semifinal Wednesday night at SUNY Potsdam.
The Class B champion Wildcats (18-5 overall) will face Heuvelton in the championship game at 6 p.m. Friday at SUNY Potsdam.
Burns scored seven of her 13 points in the first half as the Wildcats built a 20-6 halftime lead.
Grace Plumley led the Class C champion Yellowjackets (21-2) with 13 points.
Both Gouverneur and Madrid-Waddington will play in their respective classes in the state tournament beginning next week. Gouverneur is scheduled to play at the Section 2 Class B champion on Tuesday. Madrid-Waddington is slated to face the Section 7 Class C champ Wednesday at SUNY Canton.
HEUVELTON 32, MASSENA 31
Class D champion Heuvelton used a strong fourth quarter to beat Class A champion Massena in the second overall semifinal.
The Bulldogs (20-4) were trailing 24-16 heading into the final quarter.
Led by six points from Bella Doyle and five from Raya McGaw, Heuvelton equaled its total from the first three quarters to outscore Massena 16-7 and claim a one-point victory.
Doyle finished with 12 points for Heuvelton.
Tori Jacobs led Massena (18-4) with 14 points.
After the overall championship, Massena and Heuvelton will play in the state tournament. Massena plays the Section 2 winner in the Class A tournament. Heuvelton receives a bye in the Class D tournament and will play a regional final game a week from Saturday.
