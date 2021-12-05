CANTON — The last time the Canton girls basketball team played a full season Maddie Hoy was a sophomore and one of the supporting players on team that featured seniors Katie Chisholm and Sarah Sieminski, who were the co-Most Valuable Players for Section 10 on the Times All-North team.
Two years later, Hoy, who is a 6-foot senior, finds herself as a leader on the Golden Bears, who will look to repeat as Central Division and Section 10 Class B champions.
Hoy averaged seven points a game two years ago, but that number will likely rise a bit this season.
“She’s a versatile player,” Canton coach Jim DiSalvo said of Hoy. “Any other team would put her inside, in the paint. She’s worked on her skills in drills and is able to play outside. With her leadership, she is able to guide the younger players that are on our team.”
Playing with Chisholm and Sieminski was a big thing for Hoy, who now is in a similar position.
“They were great,” Hoy said. “We did a lot. I’d go to Sarah’s house sometimes and Katie would be there and Gretchen Warner would be there. We’d just watch film. They were always super-helpful in practice, they’d over-explain. They were great. Sarah’s shot was always so pretty. I always would watch her shoot. She never had the scissor-kick, which I have.
“Our team is really young this year, so I keep taking (the younger players) under my wing. I help them out, drive them around, help them in practice.
One of the younger players on Canton’s team is Hoy’s sister, Ava, a 6-foot-3 sophomore.
“We basically do everything together,” Hoy said. “This is our first season playing basketball together, because she’s two years younger. We both understand the game really well. We watch basketball all the time. I think we are pretty similar. She’s a better shooter and I’m a better driver. I pass more than she does, but that’s also because she’s a better shooter, so she needs to shoot more.
“She’s great to have around. She always cheers me on and I always cheer her on, especially at her volleyball games. She’s one of the best players in the section. I’d go to all of her games and had a sign and a fathead.”
DiSalvo has enjoyed working with the Hoy sisters, who people have dubbed Canton’s twin towers.
“I coached them both when they were young,” DiSalvo said. “It always seem like there was a little competition between them both all the time. This season, at least the last couple weeks and months, they’ve been playing well together. They respect each other and what each other can offer to the team.”
Hoy’s mother Lisa, who passed away in 2013, was on the women’s hockey team at St. Lawrence University. But neither of her daughters seriously considered hockey as their winter sport.
“We tried (hockey),” Hoy said. “It didn’t go well at all. We did it in (elementary school) and we both hated it.”
Last year’s COVID-19 season was tough for Hoy because one of her favorite elements of basketball was missing, a crowded gym.
“The crowd energy is different in basketball, compared to other sports,” Hoy said. “When I first started in a game, my sophomore year, you feel special.”
DiSalvo appreciate’s Hoy’s experience and knowledge of the game so much he has had her coach younger players in summer games and joked that if he was ever ejected from a game she could probably take over.
Her coaching genes come from her father, Pete, who was a longtime head baseball coach at SLU and pitched in the major leagues for the Boston Red Sox.
“I understand both sides of being a player and doing coaching things,” Hoy said. “I understand the difference. When you are on the court you see it very different.”
Here’s a look at the NAC teams’ rosters:
Canton Golden Bears
Coach: Jim DiSalvo.
Roster: Hadley Alguire (Jr.), Makayla Douglas (Sr.), Josie Gabriel (So.), Ava Hoy (So.), Maddie Hoy (Sr.), Calie Klassen (Fr.), Mattigan Porter (Sr.), Amelia Rodee (Sr.), Stella Shipman (So.), Camryn Sipher (Sr.).
Gouverneur Wildcats
Coach: Sean Devlin.
Roster: Cierra Besaw (Sr.), Raelin Burns (Sr.), Meredith Bush (So.), Lia Canell (Jr.), Addison Conklin (Jr.), Alexis Devlin (Sr.), Elizabeth Riutta (Jr.), Torie Salisbury (Sr.), Chloe Smith (So.), Caitlyn Storie (So.).
Malone Huskies
Coach: Sam Dumont.
Roster: Hillary Baker (So.), Chloe LaBelle (Fr.), Mackenzie Lane (Sr.), Alaska Lilliock (Jr.), Ava Lilliock (Fr.), Raegan McArdle (8th), MaKenna Monette (Jr.), Claire Poupore (Sr.), Liliana-Teresa Sosa (So.).
Massena Red Raiders
Coach: Justin Shope.
Roster: Joey Abrantes (Sr.), Skyla-Raine Buckshot (Jr.), Meghan Firnstein (Fr.), Chase Gladding (Jr.), Shelby Goeke (So.), Faith Halladay (Sr.), Tori Jacobs (Sr.), Ella Murtagh (Jr.), Chyler Richards (Jr.), Isabelle Wilson (So.), Skarlett Wilson (Sr.).
OFA Blue Devils
Coach: Doug Loffler.
Roster: Jaedyn Awan (Jr.), Brinley Frederick (Sr.), Audrey Harradine (So.), Caitlin Kelly (Sr.), Olivia Liebstein (Sr.), Olivia Merrill (Jr.), Mallory Morley (Sr.), Abigail Raven (Jr.).
Potsdam Sandstoners
Coach: Melissa Cummings.
Roster: Emma Brosell (Jr.), Lola Buckley (So.), Tat’iana Burks-Carista (Jr.), Katelyn Davis (Sr.), Marisa Flanery (Jr.), Rose Hoover (Jr.), Hailey Richards (Jr.), Cathryn Todd (Fr.), Julia VanWagner (So.).
Salmon River
Coach: Shawn Martin.
Roster: Layla Adams-King (Sr.), Katrina Conners (Sr.), Ryanne LaFrance (Jr.), Mia Leroux (Sr.), Lindsay Martin (Sr.), Skyla Ransom (Jr.), Tala Sharrow (So.), Savannah Sawamp (Sr.), Ieniente Tabor (So.), Tekaieren’t Tabor (Jr.).
Brushton-Moira Panthers
Coach: Pete Patterson.
Roster: Madyson Bellows, Samantha Clookey, Kennadey Hebert, Natalie Palmer, Kyla Phelan, Teaghan Phelan, Emma Russell, Bailey Traynor.
Colton-Pierrepont Colts
Coach: Bill Reed.
Roster: Natalie Butterfield (Jr.), Landree Chamberlain (Sr.), Riley Cole (Jr.), Amber Erwin (Sr.), Hailey Friedel (Jr.), Kiana Hogle (Fr.), Malia Hogle (Jr.), Jaeleigh Jacot (Sr.), Matty Lovely (Sr.), Isabelle Vaccaro (Sr.).
Madrid-Waddington Yellowjackts
Coach: Bryan Harmer.
Roster: Alaina Armstrong (Jr.), Lily LaMere (Sr.), Hailey Marcellus (So.), Natalia Pearson (Jr.), Grace Plumley (Jr.), Lane Ruddy (Jr.), Lacey Sullivan (Jr.), Laney Tiernan (Sr.).
Norwood-Norfolk Flyers
Coach: Jason Gallant.
Roster: Kayly-Jaye Belmore (Sr.), Emma Breault (Sr.), Caramia Carista (Jr.), Miya Colbert (Sr.), Lauren Cota (Jr.), Hannah Dominy (Jr.), Molly Gardner (Sr.), Kylee Kellison (Sr.), Hailey Monica (Jr.), Caryn Perretta (Jr.), Courtney Phillips (Sr.), Brianna Stratton (Jr.), Malory Stratton (So.), Ella Tatom (Jr.), Karen Wawrzyniak (Sr.).
Parishville-Hopkinton Panthers
Coach: Amy Mitchell.
Roster: Avery Collins (Sr.), Mikalya Groody (Sr.), Marygrace Guiney (Jr.), Cassandra James (Sr.), Kylie Kirk (Jr.), Megan MacWilliams (Sr.), Emma Phippen (Fr.0, Mackenzie Sagriff (Jr.), Natalie Snell (Jr.).
St. Lawrence Larries
Coach: Jenna Chamberlain.
Roster: Hannah Agans (Jr.), Merlyn Bordeleau (Sr.), Rylee Daoust (Jr.), Brionna Foster (Jr.), Jessica Horner (Sr.), Renae Kelly (Jr.), Melanie Mclean (Jr.), Rebecca Nezezon (Jr.), Danaye Ramsdell (Sr.), Kalissa Young (So.).
Edwards-Knox Cougars
Coach: Patty Taylor.
Roster: Kayleigh Allen (Jr.), Emma Baker (So.), Maryann Durham (Jr.), Kaylin Gotham (Jr.), Lily Lottie (So.), Dekoda Matthews (Sr.), Mallory Robinson (Jr.), Rylee Typhair (So.), Cadey Wheat (Jr.), Macy White (So.).
Harrisville Pirates
Coach: Steve Roberts.
Roster: Madison Cartier (So.), Melody Dean (So.), Alex Horten (Jr.), Jana Ismail (Sr.), Maegan Kackison (Jr.), Hailey Meagher (So.), Isabel Miller (Fr.), Evelyn Winters (Jr).
Hermon-DeKalb Demons
Coach: Robert Bice.
Roster: Natalie Appel (Jr.), Hannah Coller (Fr.), Emma Friot (Sr.), Marianna Gladle (Jr.), Hanna Gollinger (Sr.), Rylie Hale (Sr.), Ellie McQuade (Jr.), Aaliyah O’Donnell (So.), Jayla O’Donnell (So.), Olivia Simser (Fr.), Taylor Thesier (Sr.).
Heuvelton Bulldogs
Coach: Rob Powers.
Roster: Kate Cunningham (So.), Bella Doyle (Sr.), Rylin McAllister (So.), Raya Mcgaw (So.), Dakota Mouthorp (Sr.), Lily Spooner (Jr.), Allison Trathen (Sr.), Dhruti Trivedi (Jr.), Ashley Weston (So.).
Lisbon Golden Knights
Coach: Dicky Marcellus.
Roster: Riley Beldock (Sr.), Mikaela Buckley (Sr.), Rachel LaRock (So.), Jaylin Massia (Jr.), Eliza McLear (Jr.), Madison Parker (Jr.), Julia Rishe (Sr.), Marissa Robinson (Jr.), Caleigh Smith (Jr.), Grace Smith (Jr.), Gabrielle Taylor (Jr.).
Morristown Green Rockets
Coach: Sarah Waite.
Roster: Raelee Downs (Fr.), Kaley Dulmage (Sr.), Emily Gagnon (Jr.), Madysan Gagnon (Sr.), Jessica Hoffman (Jr.), Katelyn Ladlee (Sr.), Emilie O’Donnell (Sr.), Kylie O’Donnell (Sr.), Veronica Terhune (Jr.), Laurell Vinch (Jr.), Isabelle Woodcock (Fr.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.