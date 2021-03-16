POTSDAM — Lexis Huiatt scored 19 points to lead the Canton girls basketball team to a 54-30 victory over Potsdam in a nonleague game Tuesday.
Canton improved to 3-0 overall with the victory. Luca Pecora led Potsdam (2-2) with eight points.
HAMMOND 74, HERMON-DEKALB 17
Avery Kenyon supplied 22 points to lead Hammond past Hermon-DKalb (1-3) in a nonleague game in DeKalb Junction.
Sadey Sprabary scored 17 points and Landree Kenyon added 13 for Hammond (4-0).
GOUVERNEUR 67, MORRISTOWN 18
Raelin Burns finished with 13 points to send the Wildcats past the Green Rockets in a nonleague game in Gouverneur.
Cierra Besaw and Chantel Sweet both scored 11 for the Wildcats (2-1). Carly Piercey led Morristown (0-5) with 11 points.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 49, ST. LAWRENCE 41
A 13-point effort from Kylee Kellison led the Flyers (2-3) past the Larries in a nonleague game in Norwood.
K.J. Belmore and Brianna Stratton both scored 10 points for Norwood-Norfolk. Kenadee Love led the Larries (3-2) with 11 points.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 51, OFA 45
Grace Plumley scored 15 points and Emma Plumley added 14 for Madrid-Waddington (3-2) in a nonleague win in Ogdensburg.
Emily Farrand scored 14 points and Abigail Raven added 10 for the Blue Devils (2-3).
HEUVELTON 58, LISBON 25
Amber Cunningham led the Bulldogs with 15 points in a nonleague win over the Golden Knights (1-5) in a nonleague game in Lisbon.
Bella Doyle tossed in 10 points for Heuvelton (4-1).
EDWARDS-KNOX 54, COLTON-PIERREPONT 29
Lucy Frary scored 22 points as Edwards-Knox beat Colton-Pierrepont (3-3) in a nonleague game in Russell.
Lily Lottie added 14 points for the Cougars (4-1).
COPENHAGEN 77, HARRISVILLE 11
Raegan Dalrymple scored 24 points and recorded 11 rebounds to lead Copenhagen to a decisive nonleague victory in Harrisville.
Allison Best scored 19 points for the Golden Knights (10-0), while Charli Carroll had 11.
Maegan Kackison and Evelyn Winters each scored four points for the Pirates (3-3).
SACKETS HARBOR 25, SOUTH LEWIS 11
Savanah Chiodi’s seven points and five steals helped Sackets Harbor defeat South Lewis in a nonleague game in Sackets Harbor.
Lilly Green and Natalie Gibbons each recorded five points for the Patriots (1-5).
Lauren Mashaw led South Lewis (0-10) in scoring with four points.
