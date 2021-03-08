ADAMS — Both girls basketball teams at Indian River and South Jefferson often look forward to their yearly contests. Within the Frontier League, it’s one of the more enjoyable rivalries.
Last season, the two teams played each other three times, twice during the regular season, then once in the FL finals.
South Jefferson won all three.
The rivalry renewed Monday and again South Jefferson prevailed, 69-42.
It had what you would hope out of a game between the Spartans and the Warriors, physicality around the basket, strong defense and a slew of 3-pointers.
South Jefferson (2-0 overall) found more success in those fields as the final score suggested. Junior Jackie Piddock finished with a team-high 26 points, draining three 3-pointers.
“I think going into it, we wanted to come out as hard as we could,” Piddock said. “Knowing that it was going to be one of the hardest games we’ll have. And with a limited season, just trying to bring it every single day. But with it being Indian River, which we obviously kind of have a rivalry with in the Frontier League, everyone was kind of amped up.”
The Spartans are used to competing for a sectional title, and in recent years a state championship. So, a season where neither is on the line is far from typical. But that hasn’t affected coach Michelle Whitley’s competitive side.
“I’m very competitive, I don’t like to lose,” she said. “So, I go about (coaching) just like I would any other time.”
Growth is a big theme of this season for both South Jefferson and Indian River (1-2), both squads are young in certain spots.
For South Jefferson, Macy Shultz, who played well last year, had a true impact Monday. The junior finished with 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers.
“I definitely want to work on my defense,” Shultz said. “Which is important, because Jackie is a great scorer. And also being able to work as a team and try to have success.”
“Most games, Jackie’s going to be double- or triple-teamed, so I knew I needed to step up and have an impact this year,” Shultz added.
Any team that plays the Spartans is going to put an emphasis on slowing down Piddock. So, having effective teammates is crucial to South Jefferson’s success. Piddock has seen Shultz take on more of that role this year.
“She’s definitely stepped up and taken on a bigger role, especially with all of (last year’s) seniors gone,” Piddock said of Shultz. “Especially a scoring role as you obviously saw, as being a threat to score. And her defensive presence is really good as well. To apply that pressure that Megan (Whitley) did last year but, she’s stepped into it now.”
Given how short the season is, grading the growth of her players has been a challenge so far for Michelle Whitley.
“It’s so hard to gauge, it really is, because things are so different,” she said. “How we have to do things, it’s just different. Typically, you see a kid start in November and you get to March and you’re like, ‘wow.’ And now, you see some growth, but I’m not looking to see as much as I typically would in a year, because there’s just not that time.”
Indian River is arguably the toughest team South Jefferson is going to play this season. Remaining, it has a game against Watertown, two games against General Brown and a game against Copenhagen. Certainly not a cake walk for the defending Section 3 champs, but Indian River’s overall size, plus the talent of Adrien LaMora offers a unique challenge in the FL — particularly among the larger schools.
In preparing for those teams, the way Michelle Whitley has operated practice has not changed.
“Granted we have three seniors and we’re playing for them, because this is it for them and it’s sad, but at least they get something,” she said. “We’re also, on the other side of that, building what we want to do next year, because we’ll have everybody else back. So yea, we’re planning like this is going to be a yearlong practice to next year.”
The Spartans have three seniors on their roster — Sofia Mangino, Taylor Scoville and Desiree Koberger. The rest of the team is using this year to prepare for another run in 2021-22.
The same goes for Indian River. Jim Whitley’s squad does not feature a senior, yet has five freshmen, two sophomores and three juniors.
“This is a young team, we start a lot of young kids,” he said. “Adrien is the only starter back from last year … we’re a year away. It’s a working progress and every possession is a learning experience. Not as much me frustrated, as me teaching. It’s every possession, me teaching them.”
Turnovers helped sink Indian River on Monday. Errant passes combined with South Jefferson’s alert defense led to the mistakes that put the Warriors in a hole.
“We just turned the ball over way too many times,” Jim Whitley said. “And I give South Jefferson a lot of credit for that, they’re very good at anticipating. There can be somebody wide open, and then if you wait for a second, they’re not open anymore. (South Jefferson) is very good at anticipating, they’re very good at closing those gaps where it looks open, but if you hesitate it’s not going to be open. And those are turnovers.”
LaMora struggled in the first half, but found her groove in the second. She finished with 20 points after scoring only six in the first half. One of the freshmen, MacKenzie Adams, finished with eight points, while junior McKenna House finished with nine points.
