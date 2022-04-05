ADAMS — Ireland Morgia knows a thing or two about pressure, whether as a lacrosse player or her other endeavors as a student. In fact, she thrives on it.
Morgia enters her senior season as the top defender for South Jefferson’s girls lacrosse team and is also the team’s draw-control specialist.
And in between playing lacrosse and keeping up on her academics, Morgia is in training to become an emergency medical technician.
“I’m in the EMT program at our school right now,” Morgia said. “I’m going to take my test to be an EMT and I’m volunteering at the rescue squad right down the road in Adams.”
Morgia has only one season of varsity lacrosse experience, but last year as a junior she emerged as one of the top defensive players in the Frontier League, as well as in Section 3.
“Ireland has fulfilled her dream and her goal of being a top defender in our section,” South Jefferson coach Jen Williams said. “But along with that is her recognition of her lack of speed, which is replaced with her intelligence of the game. And the way that she’s grown into a mature leader has definitely exceeded the expectation and helped our cohesiveness and maybe tradition of our defensive strengths.”
Playing defense is a mostly unheralded position in the sport, but Morgia has endeavored to thrive in the position since she first picked up a lacrosse stick at an early age.
“I’ve been playing defense since like seventh grade,” said Morgia, who also played defense on South Jefferson’s soccer team. “I’ve always been a more defensive-minded person, I’ve never been the person who has been like ‘I want to get the goals or I need all the assists in the world.’ ... So this year I’m the only returning defender, so that’s a big change because I played with those girls all the way up and then we lost three senior defenders (to graduation) last year. So that was a big change, but I’m very excited about the group that we brought up, I think they’ll do great.”
She’s also excelled under pressure in the faceoff circle as she won 65 percent of her draws last season (233 of 361) in her first varsity season.
“She was one of the leading draw-control girls in the section last year as far as wins,” Williams said. “And again, that’s an aspect of the game that has to be studied on your own, there’s not enough time in a practice to isolate a draw-control specialist who’s a defender, so that’s something that she’s taken upon herself to get better at and rep on her own. Which is something that a coach dreams of.”
Morgia was inspired to take and master the skill of draw controls while attending Syracuse women’s lacrosse games when she was younger.
“It’s a big thing and it’s like very rare to see like a defender that does it,” Morgia said. “I’ve done it since I think eighth grade and I took my first draw just like to try it out,” Morgia said. “And then it just kind of stuck and I’ve been with it the whole way up, and I have my girls on the circle that I’m used to. And we just have a really good system that works and I’m really excited again about taking them.”
She has also totaled 37 ground balls and registered 32 caused turnovers for South Jefferson, which allowed just 93 goals in 18 games.
“From a young age, she always wanted to be a defender,” Williams said. “And I think that’s not a real common theme in kids that play girls lacrosse and we’ve always preached it at South Jeff. But across the board, I don’t think it’s a real popular interest at a young age, and as long as I can remember, Ireland coming in as a third and fourth grader always wanted to play defense.
“And she stuck with it and she’s really good at it and not just because of her positioning, but her communication and her awareness and her ability to make adjustments on defense.”
Morgia considers herself a physical player while playing defense and doesn’t shy away from contact.
“I do like to get my stick on the girls, obviously not dangerously,” Morgia said. “But I am a very physical player, I like to yell, I like to talk to my players, I need them to hear me on the field, so I’m very physical, I guess.”
The Spartans’ roster this season features plenty of varsity experience as it includes 10 seniors and six juniors.
Along with Morgia, starting returners include seniors Julia Garvin, Macy Shultz and Jordyn Badalato at attack, senior Karsyn Burnash at attack/midfield, junior Madelyn Barney at midfield/attack and senior goalie Jennaca McGill.
“I really like this group,” Williams said. “They’ve been a talked-about group for a while, just because there’s been so many of them and they’ve kind of stuck with it, they haven’t lost too many kids from that class along the way. And we talk about that a lot, it’s not about the minutes in a game, it’s the hours, weeks, days and months in between seasons that they’re together which brings them to this point, and that’s when they take care of each other.”
And along the way, Morgia’s looking to qualify as an EMT by the end of the school year as she’s been attending advanced classes twice a week.
“I’ve actually been on multiple calls throughout the year, I do ambulance time every month, I have a required like four hours, so I do more than that sometimes,” Morgia said. “I just try to get it in wherever I can, but I really enjoy helping people, and it’s just something I really enjoy, and my teacher Debbie Singleton, she’s awesome.”
This commitment also includes time on call helping out with the South Jefferson Rescue Squad in Adams.
“So we actually have a program where we have it on our phones, and so anytime we get a call, we get a text message and we have to rush down,” Morgia said. “Or when we’re staying at the station, we load in, we have our team and we rush to the scene. And then we transport if we have to.”
She continued about her EMT endeavor: “It is a lot of pressure, but obviously I seem to like pressure,” Morgia said. “And you learn things that you can use for the rest of your life, CPR, med administration, things like that, and it really interested me especially going into the medical field ... so I feel it can help me for the rest of my life and it gives me the opportunity to help people whenever I can throughout my life.”
Morgia is so driven, she also knows what profession she wants to study in college as she wants to become a dentist.
“My ultimate goal is to go on to college for biology and then I want to become a dentist down the road, that’s my hope,” Morgia said. “I’ve had that plan since like seventh grade.”
Morgia and the Spartans have high expectations for this season as they entered the season riding a 39-game winning streak in the Frontier League, having won the league title the past four seasons.
South Jefferson’s program has taken great strides in recent seasons, winning its first Section 3 title in 2018 en route to making its first appearance in the state final four.
“Our big dream this year is states and sectionals and all that stuff and obviously we want to go as far as we can,” Morgia said. “And that’s why I’m really excited about the group because I think we all have the common goal this year, it’s just we’re so in tune with each other and we play really well together, our communication is at an all-time high this year, which is awesome, so I’m really excited to see how far we can go.”
Whether it’s on the playing field, or riding in an ambulance while on a call, Morgia likes to live in the moment.
“I kind of like the pressure almost,” Morgia said. “It’s like since I’m defense obviously I’m not scoring the goals and I’m not getting the assists and things like that, so that gives me something that actually I genuinely feel like I’m making a difference. And it’s something where all the pressure’s on you and I have to work hard for my team and I just like that pressure and I like their reliance on me, which makes me play harder.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.