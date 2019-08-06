High school girls lacrosse
Six area players from both the Frontier League and the Northern Athletic Conference were named to the New York State Sports Writers Association All-State girls lacrosse team.
South Jefferson’s Paige Crandall was placed the highest as a member of the third team for small schools. The goalie was named the Times All North MVP in 2019 after she recorded 87 saves for the Spartans (13-6).
Teammate Mackenzie Alexander was also named to the All-State team as a member of the small school fifth team along with Carthage’s Claire Odett.
Canton’s Hannah Stevenson and Immaculate Heart Central’s Amanda McElheran were both named to the small school sixth team. General Brown’s Bailey Thomas was named to the small school honorable mention list.
