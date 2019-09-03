LAFARGEVILLE — Kamryn Barnes of LaFargeville is truly an athlete for all seasons.
While she’s not scoring goals and helping generate success for the school in soccer, she hits the ice as a hockey player in the winter and is also a standout infielder in softball.
A tenacious defender in hockey, Barnes considers that her top sport, one she plans to play in college.
“Probably hockey, just because of my athletic ability,” Barnes said. “I play defense in hockey, so I kind of have to be like the tough guy in the back. But I also have to be fast and quick-minded and also be a leader on the ice. Just because I can see the entire ice from where I am.”
But soccer surely must come a close second with her prowess on the pitch for the Red Knights as she enters her fifth season at the varsity level.
“I’m strong in all three of my sports in a different way,” she said. “Like soccer, I’m pretty fast and I know how to control the ball and I know where I want to place it. It’s such a great sport.”
“I’m incredibly competitive and so is every other girl I’ve played with,” she said.
Barnes was so prolific last season with LaFargeville that the 42 goals she generated was not only a school record for a single season, she led all of Section 3 in scoring, along with assisting on 13 other goals.
“I thought last year was one of my toughest years, just being man-marked and stuff like that,” Barnes said. “But it was a real successful year, just not only for me, but for my team as well.”
“Kamryn would also love to be challenged with higher level soccer skills,” Former LaFargeville girls soccer coach Michelli Hoover said. “Kamryn’s drive to be the best she can be for her team is incredible. ... As a striker, Kamryn is one of the best that I have every coached. She has a nose for the goal and her passes, moves, and shots are smart and creative. It’s fun to watch her play.”
Barnes led a LaFargeville attack, which was one of the most lethal in the Frontier League if not in Section 3.
“I broke my school record for single-season goals, so that was pretty cool. That was one of my main goals, but we also made it to sectional semifinals, so that was pretty special. Especially with the group we had last year.”
While she takes pride in her physical play in hockey, she’s aggressive in a different way as a forward in soccer.
“Scoring is the best part of it because I know I’m getting to help my team,” Barnes said. “But I don’t like to be selfish, besides scoring I just want to help my team out as much as possible.”
Barnes will be called upon to take on a leadership role like never before, along with fellow senior Maddie Briggs, as LaFargeville lost 10 seniors to graduation from last season, including a quintet of five-year varsity players.
“It’s bittersweet,” Barnes said. “Just because it’s my last year and I want to go out on a good note. But I also want to help all the girls coming up as well.”
With Barnes again at the center of the team’s success last year, the Red Knights claimed their first Frontier League “D” Division regular-season title since 2005 and made a run to the Section 3 semifinals.
After winning the division’s championship in the regular season with a 13-1 record, LaFargeville looked to repeat as playoff champion, but was knocked off by Copenhagen, 2-1, in the “D” Division final.
Following an 8-0 quarterfinal victory over division opponent Belleville Henderson in a Section 3 quarterfinal, the Red Knights season ended in a 5-3 setback to perennial soccer power Poland in a Class D semifinal.
“That was absolutely heart-breaking,” Barnes said of the outcome, which was LaFargeville’s second semifinal appearance in three years. “Just because that was our entire outlook on the season was that we had tried to look ahead and we really wanted to beat Poland and they’re really like our rival in sectionals just because they are really good.”
Barnes, Briggs and junior Rachel Brown represent LaFargeville’s three starters who return from last year’s team.
“She’s a good teammate, she’s always been a leader, she’s always been a role model,” Briggs said of Barnes.
While Barnes remains up top at striker, Briggs will run the midfield, with Brown anchoring the defense.
“I’ve played with her in modified and seventh grade, and all the way through,” Briggs said of Barnes. “We kind of have a duo thing going. I always like to see those passes up to her, she makes those runs. She’s always there for a side run or a run up the middle, so we try and send her balls as much as we can.
“And where I’m at, it’s easy for her to do that.”
LaFargeville is in transition as a soccer team at several levels, including at coach, as Joshua Baughn takes over at head coach this year after Hoover coached the team for seven seasons.
“It’s definitely hard, just because it’s like a brand-new team, a brand-new coach,” Barnes said. “But I’m just trying to not take anything for granted just because it’s my last year. I think last year was a good year to end on with my other coach, because she had been coaching us for so long and she’s had such a successful time with us.”
But Barnes and Baughn have confidence in each other, as Barnes has helped out in a leadership role, even on the practice field.
“She’s a natural leader and that’s the beautiful thing about it,” Baughn said. “She’s one of the players who played with that core group of seniors that graduated, that class of 12 players. She’s a natural leader and always has been every since she was a modified player before.”
Baughn, a LaFargeville grad, most recently coached the school’s boys modified team for the past two years.
“I’m excited for it,” Baughn said. “I used to go to high school here and have always loved the game of soccer. I knew all of these kids, by the time I was graduating, a lot of these kids were in fifth and sixth grade. It’s a small school, so everybody knows each other.
“So it’s nice to see them finally at an age where they’re playing soccer and ready to make that next step.”
Here’s a look at the Frontier League this season:
“A” DIVISION
Outlook: Last year, sparked by versatile midfielder Lauren Chamberlain, Immaculate Heart Central claimed its second consecutive “A” Division championship and reached its third Section 3 final in four years. With Chamberlain and other key seniors graduated, IHC will count on senior forward Kate O’Neil (12 goals-8 assists-32 points) as well as junior McKenna Cooney and sophomore Julia Netto. The Cavaliers return nine players, but also sport seven first-year varsity players. “We will be young and inexperienced up the middle of the field, but expect to see improvement as the season progresses,” IHC coach Kurt Robbins said. ... Watertown won eight games last year and made an appearance in the Section 3 tournament, losing to Cortland in a Class A quarterfinal. Among those returning this year is sophomore midfielder Tatum Overton (6-4-16) and senior forward Jenna Christopher (8-1-17), who finished 1-2 in team scoring, as well as senior midfielder Heather Haynes. “We return a lot of key players and should contend for the league title,” Watertown coach Mike VanNostrand said. “The division should be very competitive.” ... Matt Hayden takes over at Carthage from Marty Weaver, who coached the team for 25 seasons before retiring from teaching in the spring. The Comets return 11 players and players to watch include Delaney Escudero, Liya Mace, Emily Mueller and Emma Zehr. “We are returning a core of players from last year’s team who will be looked upon to lead the younger players,” Hayden said. ... Indian River, which hasn’t won a league game over the past four seasons, will look to bounce back from a one-win season in 2018. Among players to watch is Jaynne Alcock, one of only four seniors on the team. “The team will be very young and looking to build a strong foundation for the future,” Indian River coach Austin Kenyon said.
Carthage Comets
Coach: Matthew Hayden (1st year)
2018 record: 6-9-1, 5-4 league.
Players to watch: Delaney Escudero, Liya Mace, Emily Mueller and Emma Zehr.
Roster: Delaney Escudero (Sr., F), Liya Mace (Sr., M), Emily Mueller (Sr., D/M), Laura Albright (Jr., F/M), Abbigail Bloom (Jr., D), Lindsay Cox (Jr., D/M), Jacquelynn Grinnell (Jr., F/M), Hailey MacCue (Jr., D), Breanna McKenna (Jr., D/M), Harley Peck (Jr., M), Alana Preski (Jr., D), Alyssa Balbuena (So., M/D), Janessa Oakes (So., M), Kiannah Ward (So., G), Mary Root (Sr., F), Alyssa Santana (Sr., D), Emma Zehr (Sr., M), Emma Storms (Jr., M), Elizabeth Taveras (Jr., M/D/G).
Immaculate Heart Central Cavaliers
Coach: Kurt Robbins (20th year)
2018 record: 16-4, 7-2.
Players to watch: McKenna Cooney, Kate O’Neil, Julia Netto.
Roster: Kate O’Neil (Sr., F), Melinda Rivera (Sr., G), Courtney Scheider (Sr., F), Rosie Gonas (Jr., M), Miranda Bearup (So., M), McKenna Cooney (So., D), Tori Ledoux (So., F), Julia Netto (So., M), Sophie Renzi (So., D), Kate Richards (So., M), Skylar Barber (Fr., M), Emily Bombard (Fr., D), Keely Cooney (Fr., G), Hannah Netto (Fr., D), Jennah Netto (Fr., M), Kaily Montgomery (8th gr., F), Gianna Richards (8th gr., D), Estella Renzi (7th gr., F).
Indian River Warriors
Coach: Austin Kenyon (2nd year)
2018 record: 1-11-2, 0-8-1.
Players to watch: Jaynne Alcock, Rhyleigh Colvard.
Roster: Jaynne Alcock (Sr.), Marissa Chester (Sr.), Tihani Mackenzie (Sr.), Megan Stewart (Sr.), Autumn Brookover (Jr.), Cassidy Cook (Jr.), Allee Lalonde (Jr.), Saydee Martinez (Jr.), Daelynn Alcock (So.), Mara Biondolillo (So.), Maddie Davis (So.), Elizabeth Hellings (So.), Adrien Lamora (So.), Ashley Pyrda (So.), Rhyleigh Colvard (Fr.), Mackenzie Adams (8th, gr.), Bella Davis (8th, gr.), Ravan Marsell (8th, gr.)..
Watertown Cyclones
Coach: Michael VanNostrand (12th year)
2018 record: 8-8-1, 5-4.
Players to watch: Jenna Christopher, Heather Haynes, Tatum Overton.
Roster: Cailyn Bedwell (Sr., F), Chloe Davis (Sr., M), Hannah Gates (Sr., M), Amaya Goodman (Sr., F), Emma Grimm (Sr., D), Heather Haynes (Sr., M), McKenna Kelly (Sr., F), Zoey Obert (Sr., G), Morgahn Olin (Sr., D), Brenna Smith (Sr., D), Alaynah Bowman (Jr., M), Jenna Christopher (Jr., F), McKenna Clough (Jr., M), Kaitlyn Decker (Jr., D), McKenna Lalonde (Jr., F), Analee Lanphear (Jr., D), Megan Millard (Jr., M), Mary Monaco (Jr., D), Maddy White (Jr., G), Kayla Wilson (Jr., D), Chloe Adams (So., F), Alana Mastin (So., G), Tatum Overton (So., M), Emily Perez (So., D), Payten Vautrin (Fr., M).
“B” Division
Outlook: Lowville went 12-0 last season to finish with the top record in the Frontier League, winning its sixth consecutive “B” Division championship in the process and reached the Section 3 semifinals. The Red Raiders will be led by senior midfielder Hannah Freeman, who was selected as a second-team All-State player last year in Class B, after totaling 15 goals and 12 assists as a junior. ... South Jefferson, which finished runner-up to Lowville in the division return 13 players, including seven starters, on its 16-player roster. The Spartans have lost senior defender Abby Piddock to a season-ending injury. Among the returners are sophomore Macy Shultz (19-9-47), Alysse Perry (16-3-35) and Jackie Piddock (10-3-23), who were the Spartans’ top three scorers in 2018. “We have some strengths, but our success will depend upon how well we play on the defensive side of the field,” South Jefferson coach Terry Burgess said. ... General Brown, which generated a second straight seven-win season in 2018, has a new head coach — Lindsay Labiendo. Among the Lions’ 13 returning players is sophomore Karsyn Fields (6-3-15), who led the team in scoring last year. “This season, we have an abundance of talented returning and new players on the varsity team,” Labiendo said.
General Brown Lions
Coach: Lindsay Labiendo (1st year)
2018 record: 7-9-1, 4-7-1.
Players to watch: Karsyn Fields.
Roster: Lauren Devine (Sr.), Madison Dillenback (Sr.), Averi Fields (Sr.), Rylee Ganter (Sr.), Emma Kittle (Sr.), Sidnee Parisian (Sr.), Cierra Saiff (Sr.), Brooke Bonham Kovalik (Jr.), Haley Bowman (Jr.), Hanna Busto (Jr.), Danah Call (Jr.), Julia Cean (Jr.), Rylan LaValley (Jr.), Libby Malcolm (Jr.), Avairee McConnell (Jr.), Mallory Marks (Jr.), Megan Milkowich (Jr.), Emma Dupee (So.), Karsyn Fields (So.), Lily Dupee (Fr.), Ainsley Fuller (Fr.), Kori Nichols (Fr.), Trinity Stowell (Fr.), Marissa Valvo (Sr.), Ashlee Ward (Fr.).
Lowville Red Raiders
Coach: Leo Sammon (32nd year)
2018 record: 16-2-1, 12-0.
Players to watch: Eliana Bonbrest, Arianna Beller, Sydney Brown, Hannah Freeman, Bryanna Hoppel, Kadyn Miller, Kirstin Moshier, Rachel VanBuren, Elizabeth Western, Anna Wood, Sara Wood.
Roster: Arianna Beller (Sr., F), Sydney Brown (Sr., M), Hannah Freeman (Sr., M), Bryanna Hoppel (Sr., D), Kirstin Moshier (Sr. F), Rachel VanBuren (Sr., F), Elizabeth Western (Sr., G), Anna Wood (Sr., D/M), Sara Wood (Sr., M), Kelsey Beyer (Jr., F), Riley Farnsworth (Jr., F), Yoomide Millar (Jr., F), Kaydn Miller (Jr., D), Sydney VanNest (Jr., D), Delia Wilton (Jr., M), Eliana Bonbrest (So., F), Peyton Cole (Fr., D), Jada Lee (Fr., D), Vallee Widrick (Fr., F).
South Jefferson Spartans
Coach: Terry Burgess (41st year)
2018 record: 12-6, 8-4.
Players to watch: N/A.
Roster: Evelyn Bibbins (Sr., M), Tailynn Biccum (Sr., D), Mia Buckingham (Sr., M), Jaeden Moscarelli (Sr., G), Abby Piddock (Sr., D), Megan Whitley (Sr., G), Kaleigha Berie (Jr., M), Taylor Scoville (Jr., D), Olivia Wood (Jr., D), Alayna Bush (So., D), Ireland Morgia (So., M), Jennaca McGill (So., D), Alysse Perry (So., F), Maddie Perry (So., D), Jackie Piddock (So., M), Macy Shultz (So., F)..
“C” Division
Outlook: Last year, Beaver River rode an 11-win season overall en route to secure its fifth consecutive “C” Division championship. Freshman Brenna Mast returns for Beaver River, after leading the team in goals (12), assists (7) and points (31) as a freshman. Also back among 11 returning players are junior goalie Alexia Clemons and junior Shae Marriott. ... Thousand Islands, which finished second in the division last year, will look for leadership and offensive production from junior Kennady Amo, who led the team in goals (11), assists (11) and points (33), and senior Shannon Corbett (six goals). Returners to the team include nine returning starters. Last year, the Vikings edged Oriskany, 1-0, in their Section 3 Class playoff opener before losing to eventual finalist IHC, 4-1, in a first-round match. ... South Lewis will look to improve on a one-win season in 2018.
Beaver River Beavers
Coach: Melanie Marriott (2nd year)
2018 record: 11-7, 10-5.
Players to watch: Alexia Clemons, Shae Marriott, Brenna Mast.
Roster: Cassidy Burns (Sr.), Juleanna Duell (Sr.), Paige Kloster (Sr.), Heather Puddington (Sr.), Eva St. Croix (Jr.), Lauren Steiner (Sr.), Lauryn Bennet (Jr.), Lillia Campeau (Jr.), Alexia Clemons (Jr.), Torrance DeHart (Jr.), Madisen Flint (Jr.), Chelsea Greenwood (Jr.), Shae Marriott (Jr.), Laura Metzler (Jr.), Courtney Terry (Jr.), Emma Lyndaker (So.), Emma Roggie (So.), Brenna Mast (9th gr.), Kennedy Becker (8th gr.).
South Lewis Falcons
Coach: Dean Oakes (1st year)
2018 record: 1-13, 0-13.
Players to watch: N/A.
Roster: Kallie Bauter, Miranda Bourgeois, Courtney D’Ambrosi, Harleigh Dorrity, Courtney Ebersol, Kelanie Edick, BreyLynne Farr, Zoey Hunziker, Grace Mear, Lauren McGuire, Teisha Partridge, Brooke Platt, Kathryn Reid, Sophia Sabatini.
Thousand Islands Vikings
Coach: Shannon Amo (4th year).
2018 record: 7-10, 6-9.
Players to watch: Kennady Amo, Shannon Corbett, Christina Sequoin, Delaney Wiley.
Roster: Lexi Hartz (Sr.), Lydia Cantwell (Sr.), Shannon Corbett (Sr.), Kaitlin Garnsey (Sr.), Amanda Soules (Sr.), Renzi Youngs (Sr.), Haylee Alteri (Jr.), Kennady Amo (Jr.), Rylee Dombach (Jr.), Mari Matthews (Jr.), Lauren Rupp (Jr.), Christina Sequoin (Jr.), Sarah Corbett (So.), Trisha Thompson (So.), Carmen Martinez (Fr.), Delaney Wiley (Fr.).
“D” Division
Outlook: Belleville Henderson is coming off its most productive season in recent seasons, as it won 12 games and finished in second place in the division, just two points behind LaFargeville. Belleville Henderson, which lost versatile leading scorer Hannah Sugden to graduation, also has a new coach in Katelyn Costello. She takes over after Ann Colby coached the team for 15 seasons. ... Copenhagen, which also won 12 games in 2018, will have Brooke Smykla (19-6-44) back, as well as senior goalie Olivia Buckley, and freshman Aubree Smykla (8-1-17) and sophomore Riley Dalrymple (4-3-11). “They are a motivated group of athletes that are ready to step on the field and showcase their talents,” Copenhagen coach Charity Smykla said, whose team returns 10 of its 11 starters from last year. ... After moving up a spot to finish in fourth place in the division last year, Lyme again returns a primarily young group. The Indians will be led by new head coach Brenton Goodhart. Their top two scorers — sophomore Calandra LaFontaine (10-7-27) and junior Olivia Ososkalo (8-3-19) — both return, as well as sisters Camille and Malena Stevenson (junior, freshman), and junior Simarra Willett. ... Sackets Harbor will look to bounce back after a four-win season and a fifth-place finish in the division. “We’re looking to be competitive in an extremely competitive division,” Sackets Harbor coach Dan Green said. The Patriots had won the previous regular-season titles heading into 2018. ... Alexandria will look to improve on a three-win campaign. ... Sandy Creek joins the division after going winless in the “C” Division last year.
Alexandria Purple Ghosts
Coach: Teri Lowe (6th year)
2018 record: 3-11, 3-11.
Players to watch: N/A.
Roster: Taylor Calhoun (Sr.), Taydan Jeffers (Sr.), Jenna Leshkevich (Sr.), Lindsey Monica (Sr.), Payton Ridley (Sr.), Mya Weaver (Sr.), Rylie Willix (Sr.), Hallie Bain (Jr.), Lizzie Costello (Jr.), Aurelia Davidson (Jr.), Kylie Felder (Jr.), McKenna Ingalls (Jr.), Livia McCarty (Jr.), Lorraine McCauley (Jr.), Cassie Megan (Jr.), Cherica Smith (Jr.), Kendall Croll (So.), Ashlee Ferency (So.), Madison Savage (So.), Emily Sutton (So.), Emmalee White (So.), Madi Davidson (Fr.), Katharina Probst (Fr.), Felicity Roberts (Fr.), Josephine Williams (Fr.).
Belleville Henderson Panthers
Coach: Katelyn Costello (1st year)
2018 record: 12-4, 12-2.
Players to watch: Kennady Billman, Breanna Scofield, Eden Vaughn.
Roster: Alexis Bellinger (Sr., D), Jenna Canipe (Sr., F/M), Helina Disbro (Sr., F/D), Sydney Hess (Sr., G), Karrigan Riordan (Sr., F), Lexi Rogers (Sr., D), Breanna Scofield (Sr., F), Eden Vaughn (Sr., M/F), Kambylle Allen (So., F), Kaydence Allen (So., D), Aleina Durham (So., F), Mia Hernandez (Jr., F), Olivia Simpson (So., D/G), Shannon Simpson (So., D), Raya Maitland (Fr., F), Ever Vaughn (Fr., D/M), Kennady Billman (8th gr,, M/F/D).
Copenhagen Golden Knights
Coach: Charity Smykla (3rd year)
2018 record: 12-6, 9-5.
Players to watch: Olivia Buckley, Riley Dalrymple, Aubree Smykla, Brooke Smykla.
Roster: Olivia Buckley (Sr.), Abbigail Carroll (Sr.), Riley Dalrymple (Sr.), Chelsey Hancock (Sr.), Morgan Smith (Sr.), Allison Best (Jr.), Meaghen Fitzpatrick (Jr.), Brooke Smykla (Jr.), Allison Villeneuve (Jr.), Charli Carroll (So.), Raegan Dalrymple (So.), Jordyn Nevills (So.), Emily Rose (So.), Alyssa Fitzpatrick (Fr.), Aubree Smykla (Fr.), Samantha Stokely (8th gr.)..
LaFargeville Red Knights
Co-coaches: Joshua Baughn (1st year)
2018 record: 15-3, 13-1.
Players to watch: Kamryn Barnes, Maggie Briggs, Rachael Brown.
Roster: Kamryn Barnes (Sr.), Maddie Briggs (Sr.), Vicky Williams (Sr.), Josie Barton (Jr.), Racheal Brown (Jr.), Julia Duffany (Jr.), Hayley Timerman (Jr.), Carrie Getman (So.), Cadence Hutchins (So.), Olivia James (So.), Autumn Kormondy (So.), Vivian Silva (So.), Amaria Walker (So.), Jewel Williams (So.), Jenna Pavlot (Fr.), Chelsea Russell (Fr.).
Lyme Indians
Coach: Brenton Goodhart (1st year)
2018 record: 5-9-2, 5-8-1.
Players to watch: Calandra LaFontaine, Olivia Ososkalo, Camille Stevenson, Melena Stevenson, Simarra Willett.
Roster: Riley Aubertine (Sr.), Mallory Townsend (Sr.), Breanna Bishop (Jr.), Kim DaSilva (Sr.), Kimberly Finen (Jr.), Aniyah Henderson (Jr.), Olivia Ososkalo (Jr.), Molly Timmerman (Jr.), Camille Stevenson (Jr.), Simarra Willett (Jr.), Calandria LaFontaine (So.), Karyssa Parker (So.), Kaitlyn Weston (So.), Natalia Ososkalo (Fr.), Malena Stevenson (Fr.), Jillian Alberry (8th gr.).
Sackets Harbor Patriots
Coach: Dan Green (21st year)
2018 record: 4-9-1, 4-9-1.
Players to watch: N/A.
Roster: Mackenzie Avery (Sr.), Madison Derouin (Sr.), Murielle Fedorko (Sr.), Jillian Flint (Sr.), Ciara Hupko (Sr.), Skylar Matice (Sr.), Erin Sullivan (Sr.), Mary Tyler (Sr.), Ashley Wilson (Sr.), Savannah Chiodi (Jr.), Aylssa Coleman (Jr.), Sydney Curley (Jr.), Sofia Gray (Jr.), Sophie Hardison (Jr.), Leatrice Kakolewski (Jr.), Riley Lawler (Jr.), Corinne Martin (Jr.), Morgan O’Brien (Jr.), Emma Dempsey (So.), Abigail Flint (So.).
Sandy Creek Comets
Coach: Matt White (4th year)
2018 record: 1-13, 1-12.
Players to watch: N/A.
Roster: Tiaira Copenhaver (Sr.), Kayla Filiatrault (Sr.), Abby LaRue (Sr.), Brooke Snedeker (Sr.), Sarah Balcom (Jr.), Cecelia Barney (Jr.), Cati-Ann Blodgett (Jr.), Elsa Graf (Jr.), Hailey Miller (Jr.), Alyssa Rudd (Jr.), Alayna Blount (So.), Claire Driebelbis (So.), Maryrose Fiore (So.), Madison Lamica (So.), Kendall Darling (So.), Abigail Lantry (So.), Hailey McGrew (So.), Mia Rupert (So.), Dorothy Searles (So.), Grace Skellington (So.), Abrielle Soluri (Fr.), Marissa Filiatrault (8th gr.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.