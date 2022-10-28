Kara Dumas scored two minutes into overtime to send top-seeded Chateaugay past No. 4 Lisbon 1-0 in a Section 10 Class D girls soccer semifinal at Potsdam High School.
Chateaugay (18-0) will face No. 3 Hammond at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Potsdam High School in the championship game.
Kaelyn Morgan made 10 saves for the Bulldogs.
Lisbon is fell to 11-4-3.
HAMMOND 1, COLTON-PIERREPONT 0
Hailee Manning scored after a corner kick from Sadey Sprabary in the 27th minute to lead No. 3 Hammond past No. 2 Colton-Pierrepont (14-3-1) in the other Class D semifinal at Potsdam High School.
Landree Kenyon made seven saves for Hammond (13-4-1).
