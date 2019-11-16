HOMER — The Hammond girls soccer team’s season came to an end Saturday in a 3-0 loss to Avoca of Section 5 in a New York state Class D semifinal at Homer High School.
Selina Jud scored three goals, all in the second half, to propel the Tigers (20-2) to the win.
The Red Devils, who are ranked No. 2 in the state in Class D, finish their season at 19-2.
Hammond made its second state semifinal appearance in four years as it also reached this round in 2016.
Goalkeeper Alyvia Crosby finished with seven saves for Hammond.
Avoca, which is playing in its first state final four in girls soccer, advances to face Section 3 champion Poland in the Class D state final at 10:30 a.m. at SUNY Cortland.
Poland defeated Northville of Section 2 in the earlier semifinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.