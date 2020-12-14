Hammond senior Avery Kenyon was named the state Class D girls soccer Player of the Year on Monday.
Kenyon, an attacker, led Hammond to an undefeated season and finished with 32 goals and nine assists in 10 games. She was also the Section 10 Most Valuable Player on the Times All-North team.
“Avery has been one of Section 10’s most dynamic players in any sport the last two seasons,” Hammond coach Shawn Dack told the Times recently. “She plays offense at a different level. Her strength, athletic ability, resilience and leadership has helped Hammond to two unbeaten seasons and a final four trip (in 2019).”
Kenyon was one of seven area girls to be honored on the Class D squad.
Joining her on the first team was Hammond teammate Norah Pease, on defense, and Chateaugay midfielder Chloe Champagne.
Copenhagen’s Aubree and Brooke Smykla both made the second team, with Aubree making it as a midfielder and Brooke as an attacker.
Also on the Class D second team was Chateaugay midfielder Olivia Cook and Parishville-Hopkinton midfielder Emma Bloom.
Massena’s Libby Rogers made the Class A third team as a midfielder. Canton’s Hannah Reed made the Class B third team as a midfielder and Potsdam’s Natalie Cowen also made the Class B third team as a midfielder.
Other Players of the Year included: Shenendehowa’s Sophia DeMura (Class AA), Buffalo Nardin Academy’s Bridgid Malloy (A), Pleasantville’s Katie Moses (B) and Lancaster St. Mary’s Shae O’Rourke (C).
