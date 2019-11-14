Buy Now

The Hammond girls soccer team pose after a recent practice on the Ogdensburg turf field Thursday. They will play Avoca Central at Homer High School on Saturday. The Gouverneur football team can be seen in the background warming up for practice. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

PREVIEW: HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

State Class D semifinals

Saturday: Northville vs. Poland, 10 a.m.; Hammond vs. Avoca, 12:30 p.m., Homer High School

Sunday: Championship game, 10:30 a.m. at SUNY Cortland.

Outlook: Hammond (19-1) reached the semifinals with a 1-0 victory over Section 7’s Chazy last weekend. The Red Devils beat the Edwards-Knox Cougars 2-0 in the Section 10 title game. Kelsey Bennett has scored all the goals for Hammond in the last two games and leads the team with 40. Bennett made the all-Northern Athletic Conference West Division first team, along with teammates Avery Kenyon, Zoey Cunningham and Norah Pease. The Red Devils have outscored the opposition 83-22 this season and their only loss was to South Jefferson, 8-4. Avoca (19-2) beat Fillmore 1-0 to win the Section 5 title and then defeated Section 6’s North Collins, 7-1, in a state quarterfinals. This is the first final four appearance for Avoca. Delaney Stowe picked up a hat trick in the win over North Collins and Selina Jud produced a hat trick in a 5-1 victory over Hinsdale in a Section 5 semifinal.

Note: Hammond has been dedicating its games to retired coach and athletic director Tom Chapman, who is undergoing hospice care at home but continues to regularly attend Red Devils games.

