PREVIEW: HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
State Class D semifinals
Saturday: Northville vs. Poland, 10 a.m.; Hammond vs. Avoca, 12:30 p.m., Homer High School
Sunday: Championship game, 10:30 a.m. at SUNY Cortland.
Outlook: Hammond (19-1) reached the semifinals with a 1-0 victory over Section 7’s Chazy last weekend. The Red Devils beat the Edwards-Knox Cougars 2-0 in the Section 10 title game. Kelsey Bennett has scored all the goals for Hammond in the last two games and leads the team with 40. Bennett made the all-Northern Athletic Conference West Division first team, along with teammates Avery Kenyon, Zoey Cunningham and Norah Pease. The Red Devils have outscored the opposition 83-22 this season and their only loss was to South Jefferson, 8-4. Avoca (19-2) beat Fillmore 1-0 to win the Section 5 title and then defeated Section 6’s North Collins, 7-1, in a state quarterfinals. This is the first final four appearance for Avoca. Delaney Stowe picked up a hat trick in the win over North Collins and Selina Jud produced a hat trick in a 5-1 victory over Hinsdale in a Section 5 semifinal.
Note: Hammond has been dedicating its games to retired coach and athletic director Tom Chapman, who is undergoing hospice care at home but continues to regularly attend Red Devils games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.