WATERTOWN — Reigning Times All-North girls soccer Most Valuable Player Kat Probst delivered an MVP moment to give her team a victory.
Probst slotted home a penalty kick with 20 seconds left in regulation as Immaculate Heart Central held off rival Watertown, 4-3, in a Frontier League crossover game Thursday night at Watertown High School.
Probst and Kailey Montgomery each scored twice as the Cavaliers (7-1, 6-0) fended off a furious comeback attempt by the Cyclones (8-2, 6-1). The senior was brought down in the penalty area, but calmly converted the kick to give her team the win.
“I actually worked on PKs last night after practice,” Probst said. “I hadn’t practiced them in a while, so I guess it worked out in the end.”
Keeley Cooney made eight saves for IHC and dealt with the pressure Watertown put on her goal. Cavaliers long-time head coach Kurt Robbins said that the veteran goalkeeper has grown into a great player.
“She’s a senior and making some stuff happen,” Robbins said. “She’s played great the last few games.”
Delaney Callahan scored twice and Ella Bowman headed in a goal off a corner kick for Watertown, which lost for the first time in league play this season. The Cyclones rallied from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to tie the game twice in the second half.
“They (Watertown) put 100 percent into fighting back,” first-year Watertown head coach Mariah Borden said. “We played IHC’s game at the beginning, but we played much better when we settled down after the first 10 minutes.”
The Cavaliers had an ideal start as Montgomery and Probst scored within the first four minutes of the game. IHC’s fast start gave the team some early confidence.
“We knew if we could get some shots early, we’d put them in,” Robbins said.
Montgomery’s two goals gave her four in the last two outings. She’s been solid in the last few games as defenses try to contain Probst.
“She’s (Montgomery) been amazing,” Probst said. “She’s been a monster up front and making runs.”
The Cyclones had a goal waved off due to offsides 10 minutes into the first half and narrowly missed scoring in 22nd and 37th minutes. The Cavaliers knew their rivals were going to do everything they could to get back into the match.
“We wanted to focus on not getting down when other teams come back,” Montgomery said. “We just keep pushing to get that win.”
Watertown cut the lead in half right before the break after Bowman’s header found the top part of the net. Callahan tied the game 10 minutes into the second half with a penalty kick before Montgomery scored seven minutes later. However, Watertown tied the game 46 seconds later thanks to Callahan.
“Delaney just keeps going and puts a ton of effort into everything she does,” Borden said.
Both teams searched for the game-winning goal in the last part of the game before IHC pushed the ball up the field with less than a minute left in regulation. Probst was taken down and the Cavaliers were awarded a penalty kick. Robbins decided to change up his normal habit whenever his team gets a spot kick.
“I usually never let the person who gets fouled take the penalty because they’re hurt or they’re down and I always go to someone else,” Robbins said. “My daughter (Kaitlin Backus) and my assistant coach (Tyler Grable) talked me into letting her take it and Kat’s automatic.”
Watertown will have to recover quickly as it hosts Lowville at 11 a.m. Saturday before its rematch with IHC at 5 p.m. Monday at Immaculate Heart, which is off until Monday.
“We’re looking forward to Monday, but we know Watertown will come back hard,” Montgomery said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.