Malone girls soccer coach Terry Collins did not lead the Huskies during Wednesday’s Section 10 Class A championship game against the Massena Red Raiders due to Malone playing one game over the maximum 16 allowed per season by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

Malone, according to school district Superintendent Jerry Griffin, discovered that a game it had played against Beekmantown on Sept. 24 was counted among its total number of games.

