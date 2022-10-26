Malone girls soccer coach Terry Collins did not lead the Huskies during Wednesday’s Section 10 Class A championship game against the Massena Red Raiders due to Malone playing one game over the maximum 16 allowed per season by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.
Malone, according to school district Superintendent Jerry Griffin, discovered that a game it had played against Beekmantown on Sept. 24 was counted among its total number of games.
Beekmantown marked the game as a nonleague contest while Malone’s schedule indicated it was a scrimmage.
A letter from Griffin explaining the situation said that the game was scheduled in June as a nonleague game. Malone athletic director Reggie McDonald changed the game to a scrimmage Aug. 23 in the Section 10 scheduling system, but that system did not alert the coaches at Beekmantown, a Section 7 school, to the change.
When Malone arrived at Beekmantown for the game, it was informed that it was Beekmantown’s “Pink Game,” a fund-raiser for breast cancer awareness. McDonald told Collins and the team to play the contest as a game, but the following week Section 10 confirmed that the game put Malone over the maximum number of 16 games in a season.
NYSPHAA gave Malone two options in light of the violation, stating that either Malone’s season would end after its game Oct. 20 or that Collins would stop coaching the team after the Oct. 20 game. Collins agreed to step aside and allow volunteer assistant coach Kim Jones to lead the team in practice and for sectionals.
NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas approved Malone’s decision, adding that before a rule change a few years ago such a violation would lead to the elimination of the team from the postseason.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.