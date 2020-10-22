BEAVER FALLS — Longtime Beaver River coach Anne Davis has seen just about everything in her 34 years in charge of the Beaver River girls swimming program, but this is a season unlike any other.
Beaver River, Lowville and South Lewis are competing in an abbreviated season that started Thursday with a meet between Lowville and South Lewis. Beaver River is slated to begin their season Tuesday in a home meet against Lowville.
Davis was hesitant about the start of the season due to concerns about COVID-19 and Beaver River just announced two COVID cases in the district this week.
“I was a little bit nervous, but once I started working with the girls, it was great to see them again,” Davis said.
The three Lewis County-based team are scheduled to swim against each other until Nov. 5 when Lowville and Beaver River wrap up the season. By late October, teams are usually getting ready for the Frontier League meet but the COVID-19 pandemic has wiped out the championships. Beaver River won’t be able to test its young team against larger schools like Watertown and Carthage, which decided against swimming this fall.
“I’ll miss competing against those other teams because that’s more competition for us,” Beaver River junior Kendra Roggie said.
Swim teams throughout the area usually begin practices in the middle of August. Uncertainty surrounding the season kept teams from entering the pool and hampered progress for some swimmers.
“I usually would have done club swimming (with the Lewis County Turbines) in the summer, so I wasn’t as in shape as I would’ve liked to have been,” eighth grader Sarah Herzig said.
The current health situation also is preventing Emma Dicob from making the state meet in the diving competition. Dicob was the first swimmer in program history to qualify for states last year. Davis said that the talented diver has made improvements in multiple events despite the lack of pool time.
“I was told (by Lowville diving coach Marcia Kenealy) that it looks like she never got off the board,” Davis said. “She’s just a really good athlete and her backstroke time dropped despite not having those practices at the beginning.”
Beaver River and its fellow Lewis County schools have followed strict guidelines in order to have meets. Teams were not allowed to practice a full compliment of swimmers the first few weeks after the season started Sept. 21. Schools like Lowville had to divide their practices by freshmen/juniors and sophomores/seniors to keep numbers down. Beaver River divided its practices groups by days that students attended schools for the first two weeks.
Relays will be among the first events to show signs of limited practice time as competition starts.
“It’s definitely difficult when you can only have so many people in the pool, so we have to take turns with who you’re exchanging with,” said Beaver River senior Alexis LaBrake said.
Swimmers also have been dealing with the constant struggle of wearing masks. Competitors can only take off their masks before they get in the water and must put them back on once they exit the pool. Beaver River encountered issues with swimmers using a teammate’s mask because they all looked alike. So now each swimmer brings their own mask.
“That’s happened where one of us grabbed the wrong one a couple of time,” Roggie said.
Despite the limited schedule, all the swimmers and coaches are glad to be able to race. Swimmers like Herzig will talk about the season years into the future.
“I’m definitely going to remember this season,” Herzig said.
FRONTIER LEAGUE
Outlook: Lowville is the defending Frontier League “B” Division champions, thanks to top swimmers like Meredith Lovenduski, Linea Haney and Grace Myers. The Red Raiders won’t host any home meets this season due to only having four lanes to swim in and regulations regarding distancing. South Lewis finished second in the division, but lost Kayley Walsh to graduation. Shaylagh Randall, Haley Dolan, Amelia Hoffman and Madelyn Hoffman will all contribute for the Falcons. Beaver River has a young team, but brings back state diver Emma Dicob and senior Alexis LaBrake. The Beavers have seven new swimmers on the team.
Beaver River Beavers
Coach: Anne Davis (34th year)
2019-20 record: 2-9 overall; 2-8 league
Roster: Alexis LaBrake (Sr.), Emily Pelo (Sr.), Allison Stanford (Sr.), Emma Dicob (Jr.), Kendra Roggie (Jr.), Marissa Zehr (Jr.), Ella Barker (So.), Desiree Cheney (So.), Kameron Smith (So.), Miriam Watkins (So.), Emma Waugh (So.), Maddy Wolff (So.); Emmilee Hand (Fr.), Kendra Lehman (Fr.), Aubrie Monnat (Fr.), Ava Pelo (Fr.), Jessica Reed (Fr.), Riley Hoppel (Fr.), Sarah Herzig (8th).
Lowville Red Raiders
Coach: Noelle Haney (3rd season)
2019-20 record: 9-2, 8-2
Roster: Alexis Dekin (Sr.), Maelisa Roggie (Sr.), Faith Froehlich (Jr.), Linnea Haney (Jr.), Meredith Lovenduski (Jr.), Ramsey Metzler (Jr.), Grace Myers (Jr.), Sofie Reitema (Jr.), Emma Rowsam (Jr.), Kiley Zicari (Jr.), Taylor Zubrzycki (Jr.), Delaney Bergen (So.), Olivia King (So.), Shelby Law (So.), Macy Fowler (Fr.), Mikayla Nicol (Fr.), Allison Rozanski (Fr.), Kara Shaw (Fr.).
South Lewis Falcons
Coach: Neil Austin (21st year)
2019-20 record: (10-4, 7-3)
Roster: Paige Axtell (Sr.), Amelia Hoffman (Sr.), Madelyn Hoffman (Sr.), Kendra Marra (Sr.), Hailey Walters (Sr.), Elanie Foster (Jr.), Abigail Main (Jr.), Allison Mooney (Jr.), Shaylagh Randall (Jr.), Olivia Brown (So.), Haley Dolan (So.), Abigail Litts (So.), Emma Reid (So.), Camryn Battles (Fr.), Jade Dolan (Fr.), Kelcey Hosmer (Fr.), Marina Munn (Fr.), Ikea Nuffer (Fr.), Hannah Ostrander (Fr.), Tessa Sturdevant (Fr.).
