The three Lewis County girls tennis schools have cleared the major hurdle of having a season despite the COVID-19 outbreak. However, Mother Nature may prove to be the next obstacle.
The abbreviated season starts today when Copenhagen hosts Beaver River at 4 p.m. Lowville starts its season by hosting Copenhagen at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
However, those dates could be subject to change if the normal October weather in the north country becomes a factor. There are backup plans built into the schedule.
“Athletic directors purposely set up schedule for matches to be in the beginning of each week, so if postponed, we have later in the week as make-ups,” said Lowville coach Jim Rhodes, who is in his 22nd season in charge.
The beginning of this season is unlike the traditional season that starts with practice in late August. Players like Beaver River senior Rachel O’Brien noted the extreme weather changes in a conventional season.
“We come into practice (at the start of a normal season) wearing shorts and end up in sweats at the end (of the season),” O’Brien said.
But teams this year could be playing their entire slates in cool weather.
Lowville junior Jenna Freeman said the cold can affect play in many ways. The layered clothing worn during this time of year can even be a factor.
“It’s hard to do much of anything wearing tight clothing,” Freeman said. “It’s hard to get around on the ball.”
Most of the matches will take place in Lowville and Copenhagen due to repairs on one of Beaver River’s two home courts. Third-year Beaver River coach Rachael Moshier said that her players have adjusted.
“It has been difficult building a team on two courts, especially when these courts are sort of under construction at the moment, but I think we have done well under the circumstances,” Moshier said.
Beaver River won’t play any home matches this season, but Copenhagen will host senior night for its opponent Thursday.
“I think it’s pretty cool they’re doing that for us,” O’Brien said. “I’m just glad to get out there and play tennis.”
Tennis is socially distant by nature, particularly with singles matches. Teams will hold doubles matches, but all will have to wear masks. Many players have said that the mask has become a normal piece of equipment like balls, shoes or a racquet.
The truncated season means there will be no playoffs or league tournaments with the five other Frontier League teams.
Copenhagen, the defending “B” Division champion in the league and tournament, was in line for a possible repeat for its division title with a lineup in which all eight members are seniors. However, Golden Knights head coach Juli Hebert said her team is ready anyway.
“This (coronavirus) pandemic has thrown a wrench into everything and they want some sort of normalcy back and playing sports does this for them,” said Hebert, who is in her 10th season.
All three teams are glad to be on the court, but it won’t feel the same without the other schools, Hebert said.
“Looking forward to getting started but missing the rest of our Frontier League school friends,” she said.
This memorable season is one that will be talked about for years to come. Freeman hopes she’ll have a traditional senior campaign in 2021.
“I don’t think I’ll ever forget this season,” she said.
FRONTIER LEAGUE
Outlook: Copenhagen has a team loaded with eight seniors looking to be the tops among the Lewis County trio. Riley Pierce, Peyton Walker and Anna Spaulding lead the Golden Knights singles group. Beaver River is hoping to see improvement in a young team. Rachel O’Brien is the team’s lone senior. Lowville brings back seniors Jenna Freeman and Isabella Lovenduski to a seven-person team. The Red Raiders showed improvement near the end of last season. South Lewis does not have a program.
Beaver River Beavers
Coach: Rachael Moshier (3rd year)
2019 record: 4-6 overall
Roster: Rachel O’Brien (Sr.), Trudy Tabolt (Jr.), Hailie Merry (Jr.), Kayla Murphy (Jr.), Jaiden Aucter (Fr.), Failyn Locklear (Fr.), Paige Roggie (Fr.).
Copenhagen Golden Knights
Coach: Juli Hebert (10th year)
2019 record: 10-0
Roster: Madison Allen (Sr.), Mandalyn Atnip (Sr.), Ariana Corona (Sr.), Riley Pierce (Sr.), Savanna Smith (Sr.), Anna Spaulding (Sr.), Peyton Walker (Sr.), Natalie White (Sr.).
Lowville Red Raiders
Coach: Jim Rhodes (22nd year)
2019 record: 4-6
Roster: Isabelle Lovenduski (Sr.), Natalie Thomas (Sr.), Jenna Freeman (Jr.), Morgan Nortz (Jr.), Makyla Rice (Jr.), Anna Exford (So.), Annabella LaPuma (Fr.),
