Two girls wrestling standouts from the north country have been selected to participate in a world training program in Japan in October.
Gouverneur’s Zoe Griffith and General Brown’s Zoey Jewett are two of nine New York State girls wrestlers to receive invitations, according to New York Wrestling News.
Griffith, who competes for Section 10’s Wildcats, last month won a 16-and-under national championship in Fargo, North Dakota. She’s a two-time All-American and took fourth place in the junior national tournament last year. She’s won the Women’s Eastern States Classic title twice, including this year, and placed second this year in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Girls Invitational this past winter.
Griffith also has medaled twice in the National High School Coaches Association tournament, finishing runner-up this year.
Jewett, who wrestles for Section 3’s Lions, had the honor of being the first wrestler crowned champion at the first NYSPHSAA Girls Invitational in January, taking the 94-pound class. In 2022, Jewett finished fifth in the 16U national championship in Fargo and claimed All-American status.
The American Kintaro World Team/Immersion Training program is scheduled to take place Oct. 11-19.
Other state wrestlers named are Taylor Aiello (John Glenn, Section 11), Jasmine Brucato (Honeoye Falls-Lima, Section 5), RaeAnn Craft (Owego, Section 4), Ashley Diaz (Seaford, Section 8), Yianna Foufas (Mepham, Section 8), Jaida Macaluso (Minisink Valley, Section 9) and Brooke Tarshis (Pine Bush, Section 9).
Akeela Moore of Texas and Mary Manis of Florida were also invited to the squad.
Some wrestlers’ families, including the Griffiths, have begun fund-raising efforts for the trip to Japan.
Japan is a dominant Olympic women’s wrestling power and has claimed the majority of wrestling medals in Olympic competitions since the sport was added in 2004.
