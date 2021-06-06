WATERTOWN — The General Brown golf team is hoping it can end its perfect season on a high note.
The Lions finished the Frontier League season 13-0 and are looking to cap their campaign with a strong showing at today’s Section 3 golf championship at Seven Oaks Country Club on the campus of Colgate University in Hamilton. General Brown was able to maintain a perfect league season for only the third time in program history. The other undefeated seasons were in 1989 and 2011.
“It was the first time in 10 years since we’ve gone unbeaten and that was very special,” junior Nate Snow said.
One of the key reasons for the Lions’ success is their depth. They were able to get contributions from every spot in the lineup to win their matches and their best golfer was a different player on many occasions. Any of the five golfers that will represent the school can shoot the team’s lowest score.
“The depth is great because we’re not really relying on one person,” said senior Carson Barrett, who also plays hockey for Immaculate Heart Central.
General Brown was able to find that depth thanks to adding a few new faces. Matt Doldo, who is a senior and former baseball player, helped recruit talented athletes like Carson Barrett to the team. The reinforcements did play golf recreationally and adjusted to varsity golf quickly.
“He was a baseball player that also did golf and he brought over (Carson) Barrett, who played lacrosse, and Derek Grant, who played baseball,” General Brown head coach Jim Covey said. “We knew they were good golfers and their decision to come out and play for us made a huge difference for us.”
The perfect season may not have happened if the Willowbrook Golf Course didn’t become a hub for three league teams for the season. General Brown, Watertown and Immaculate Heart Central called the course home for their matches in the 2021 season.
“Without (Willowbrook) there wouldn’t have been Frontier League golf this year,” Covey said. “It was so nice of (Willowbrook owner Doug McDavitt) to allow three teams to play at one golf course this summer.”
It’s somewhat of a return to normalcy for area golfers, as spring athletes will have sectional play. Fall and winter sports did not have sectional championships due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We get to actually go out there against a few other teams and compete for an actual trophy for our school,” Barrett said.
The 2020 golf season was wiped out due to the coronavirus, but that didn’t stop General Brown’s golfers from working on their games. That effort is cited as one of the main reasons for this season’s success.
“This goes back to them working every single day in the summer and playing tons and tons of golf,” Covey said. “All their hard work and dedication is why they’re where they’re at.”
There was some disappointment that the annual Frontier League tournament at the Thousand Islands Country Club on Wellesley Island was not part of the schedule. The Lions looked forward to playing there every season and hope to return next year.
“That’s always a fun tournament and I wish we could have done that this year,” Snow said.
The Lions will take on the challenging Seven Oaks course that’s been the host of Section 3 and state tournaments in previous years. General Brown played a practice round Sunday to prepare for one of the tougher courses in Central New York.
“We’ve done a little bit of research, we’re going to take some notes and hopefully put that into action,” Snow said.
The Lions would love to be in the mix for team and individual honors, but know they’ve already had a successful season.
“We’re not worried about the other teams.” Barrett said. “If we shoot well, we’ll be happy.”
