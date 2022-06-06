High school golf
ELMIRA — Potsdam sophomore Tyler Berkman led area golfers at the NYSPHSAA championship event Sunday and Monday, finishing tied for 13th place and qualifying for the all-state team with a two-day total of 149 strokes at the par-72 Mark Twain course.
The individual champion was Locust Valley’s Thomas Finn from Section 8, who shot 138 strokes.
Canton’s Ryan Jones finished tied for 61st with 164 strokes and Canton’s Sam Sieminski was tied for 65th with 165.
Section 8 won the team title with 1,037 strokes. Section 3 finished fourth with 1,086 and Section 10 was 10th with 1,165.
In the girls state championship, Watertown senior Jillian Draper fired a two-day total of 184 to finish tied for 51st at McGregor Links Country Club in Wilton.
Draper shot an 89 in Sunday’s round and finished out her tournament with 95 Monday. The Cyclones’ golfer the first Frontier League golfer to compete in a state tournament.
Kennedy Swedick of Albany Academy shot even-par 72 on both days to win the tournament. Ursuline School (New Rochelle) won the team event while Section 1 was the top overall section.
