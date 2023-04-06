Potsdam’s Tyler Berkman and Salmon River’s Evan Collette both made the first team in the New York State High School Hockey Coaches Association all-state team released this week.
The president of the organization is former Salmon River coach Bill Plante.
Berkman and Collette are both forwards. Potsdam’s John Duffy, also a forward, was named to the Division I second team. Ontario Bay’s Zach Blevins, another forward, made the Division I third team.
Salmon River placed three players on the Division II second team — forward Connor Dishaw, defenseman Luke Miller and goalie Rick Chatland.
Thousand Islands forward Morgan Fox made honorable mention in Division II, along with Tupper Lake forward Griffin Shaheen and Ogdensburg Free Academy forward Tegan Frederick.
Another organization, consisting of current coaches, already selected an all-state team a month ago. That team placed Collette and Miller on the first team and Dishaw at honorable mention, with Shamrocks coach Tim Cook being named Coach of the Year for Division II.
Berkman was on the Division I second team.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.