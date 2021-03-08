WATERTOWN — David Jenner and his Immaculate Heart Central hockey teammates aren’t just content with having a season this year, they want to make the most of this opportunity.
Playing an abbreviated season, the Cavaliers had the distinction of holding its home opener as well as its senior day in the same game Sunday.
The Cavaliers’ senior class was honored, including Jenner, it was the underclassmen who led the way offensively in a 4-2 victory over Ontario Bay in a Section 3 game at Watertown Municipal Arena.
IHC received a goal from four different players, including the deciding goal from junior Garrett Hudon in the second period.
Sophomores Jayden Romig and Mick O’Donnell and freshman Owen VanBrocklin contributed a goal each for the Cavaliers (2-0).
“It’s great to be back and a lot of guys have really stepped up,” said Jenner, who serves as IHC captain. “We have two great wins, we’ve been playing well.”
“I think it was a good game for us,” IHC head coach James “Obie” O’Brien said. “I think we played well defensively, we have some younger kids on defense as well. And Jayden Romig got us going on offense.”
The game was the latest of a shortened campaign for IHC, which was only able to start practicing during the last week of February because of coronavirus pandemic precautions.
“It’s been great,” Jenner, who attends General Brown, said of returning to playing games. “Once again, we’re excited to play, it gives us a little bit of normalcy. We’ve been sitting around a lot of the time and we’ve been on the ice at times, but having that game mentality and to be able to get ready and be back on the ice and play hard, it’s really nice to have that.”
In all, IHC is set to play five games this season, all against Section 3 opponents.
“It’s definitely nice and good to be back on the ice,” said Hudon, who attends Watertown High School. “For sure, it’s definitely been a strange winter, definitely a lot different than any of the other years.”
The Cavaliers opened their season with a 4-3 overtime victory at Fulton on March 2, with junior Luc Lafex scoring the game-winner.
“We’ve played well so far, like the game against Fulton, we were able to put it away in overtime,” Jenner said. “We’re on a roll, so we want to keep it going and see where it leads us.”
Against Ontario Bay (0-8), Jenner and classmate Brennan Derouchie each recorded a pair of assists for IHC, and senior goalie Colton Young made nine saves to record the win, playing the first two periods.
Senior goalie Tieler Friedline helped finish off the victory, stopping 12 of 13 shots faced in the final period.
“It felt weird, I’m so used to be the younger guy when everyone else is a bigger guy,” Jenner, who is one of nine seniors on the team, said of senior day. “And now being an older guy, you’re able to influence these guys you hope in a good way, it’s really been an honor playing with this team for the last two years.”
The Cavaliers took the early lead on their first sequence of shots as Derouchie fired in a shot from the right point and Romig pounced on the rebound for a 1-0 lead 2:30 into the game. O’Donnell followed with a goal with seven seconds left in the opening period, with Derouchie assisting, for a 2-0 IHC edge.
“I think we started really strong and had good pressure in the first two periods,” IHC assistant coach Bob Thomaris said. “Then Ontario Bay did a great job of putting pressure on us with their forecheck.”
After the Cavaliers led 3-0 on Hudon’s goal 5:16 into the second period, with Logan Gilbert assisting, the Storm drew within two goals on Joseph Brodeur’s rebound goal with 3:48 left in the period, with Owen Newton assisting.
“It was pretty lucky, to be honest,” Hudon said of his goal. “I was in the slot right about to shoot and the guy’s stick hit mine before I could shoot, so the puck shot up in the air and I just dropped on it and put it in the net.”
IHC regained a three-goal edge with 1:07 left in the period on VanBrocklin’s goal, with Jenner assisting.
“A lot of our seniors are big contributors here, but today our underclassmen really led the way,” Thomaris said.
Ontario Bay got within 4-2 on Caeden Goodnough’s power-play goal with 50.3 seconds remaining in regulation.
Freshman goalie Julia Hollister, who attends Sandy Creek, finished with 19 saves for Ontario Bay.
The Storm is traditionally made up of players from Pulaski, South Jefferson, Sandy Creek, Sackets Harbor and Mexico.
The Cavaliers have three games left in the regular season, including their next game Thursday at Ontario Bay in Pulaski.
After playing at Oswego on Saturday, IHC will conclude its regular season when it hosts Cazenovia at 7 p.m. next Tuesday at the Fairgrounds in a game that was added.
“Starting out 2-0, things are really looking up for us here, because we’re usually a program which doesn’t have much success,” Thomaris added.
Ontario Bay plays at Baldwinsville on Tuesday before wrapping up its regular season Thursday.
