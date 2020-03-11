LATHAM — Several more athletic events involving area teams were affected by the coronavirus outbreak Wednesday.
The NYSPHSAA announced Wednesday afternoon that fans will not be allowed to attend the state hockey final four in Buffalo this weekend. Massena is scheduled to play Bethlehem at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in a semifinal.
That decision came at the request of the Commissioner of the Erie County Department of Health, Mark C. Poloncarz. The game can be viewed on the NFHS app, but it costs $10 for a monthly subscription. The notice also said pre-purchased tickets will be refunded in the next 24 hours.
The Clarkson women’s hockey team has also been affected as the University of Wisconsin, which hosts an NCAA women’s hockey quarterfinal game against the Golden Knights at 3 p.m. Saturday, has banned all large crowd gatherings. As of now it appears that only a limited number of family members of each team’s players will be allowed to attend.
The status of the men’s ECAC Hockey Tournament is also in jeopardy. The Ivy League canceled all spring sports on Wednesday and Harvard shortly afterward announced it will forfeit its men’s hockey quarterfinal series at Rensselaer this weekend. That series was already going to be played before limited spectators, as well as the series featuring Princeton at Cornell.
Clarkson’s men are scheduled to host Colgate from Friday to Sunday, if a game three is needed. Colgate is not an Ivy League school and Clarkson has announced earlier this week it plans to allow spectators at Cheel Arena.
The NCAA also announced it suggests all athletic events take place without spectators, which will include every upcoming NCAA championship in any sport, including men’s and women’s hockey. The men’s and women’s basketball tournaments also will occur without any fans in attendance.
