With high school hockey season on hold, Gabe Horner, David Jenner and some of their Immaculate Heart Central hockey teammates still gather several times a week to skate and work out on the ice.
They get together at Watertown Municipal Arena, skating for a local youth team, which hasn’t yet been able to play a game this winter.
“It’s a midget (under-18) team, it’s coached by our varsity (assistant) coach, we basically have a couple varsity players on there and some that are going to play later on for varsity, there’s a lot of younger guys,” said Jenner, who is a senior attending General Brown. “We’ve had this team since September. So I’ve actually been on the ice three times a week, which has been really nice, because with basketball players and wrestlers, they’ve been forced to not have any type of playing, where we got lucky to follow the guidelines, be on the ice and be able to have a little sense of normalcy back in our lives with everything.”
Both were looking forward to the season after the Cavaliers recorded an encouraging season last year.
Now with precautions because of the coronavirus pandemic delaying the fall sports season, as both Horner and Jenner play soccer as well, high school hockey, considered one of the high-risk winter sports, appeared doubtful.
Yet with Friday’s announcement by The New York State Department of Health, which released new guidance that would give county health departments the power to authorize high-risk sports activity next month, there appears to be a glimmer of hope.
“We’re really hoping for this,” said IHC senior defenseman Gabe Horner, who goes to school at Watertown. “We’ve been practicing informally here and there just in case, so definitely seeing that it’s a possibility, we’re all hoping for the best.”
Individual counties, such as Jefferson County, will have to determine if high school high-risk winter sports, including hockey, basketball, wrestling and volleyball can take place.
If so, practices can begin on Feb. 1, but there is a short window for competition as winter sports will have to be completed by the end of the month unless the section or leagues dictate otherwise.
“It’s encouraging news to hear that, hopefully something can be worked out,” Jenner said.
“We’ve been practicing with other teams, like with our midgets team,” Horner said. “So it’s just a good thing to see that there’s a slight chance for high school hockey to still go on.”
Horner said he hasn’t received any specific instructions from his high school hockey coaches, but he received a text from IHC head coach John O’Brien about the possibility of the season getting under way on Feb. 1.
Traditionally the IHC hockey team is made up of players from several schools, including IHC, Watertown, General Brown and Indian River. The Cavaliers won five games last season, including three wins in Section 3’s Division I, a marked improvement from previous campaigns.
“We were winning a couple games and we started with a big losing streak,” Jenner said. “But there were a lot of one- and two-goal games, really close. We were getting frustrated, but then we had one big win against Christian Brothers Academy and from there, we won two more games which got us into sectionals.”
IHC then competed in a playoff play-in game, and was edged out by Cazenovia, 3-2, in a road game for the Cavaliers.
“We are fortunate to have that,” said Kyle Hughes, then a defenseman for IHC. “We surprised people last year, we almost made it to the playoffs.”
Jenner, who has played youth hockey previously with the St. Lawrence Steel in St. Lawrence County, has opted to stay close to home by skating with the youth team in Watertown, as the team is run by IHC assistant hockey coach Bob Thomaris.
“He’s done a great job of really bringing some spark back to Watertown, because trying to find and reorganize a team around here is really tough nowadays,” Jenner said. “And that’s why I traveled before with St. Lawrence and playing on different teams in Syracuse, because it’s hard to find competitive teams down here.”
Hughes, who served as captain on IHC’s team last season, has transferred from General Brown to the prep-school level as he is now attending Canterbury School in Milwood, Conn.
During his winter break, Hughes skated with some of his former teammates, including Horner and Jenner, during their midget practice in Watertown.
Canterbury competes in the New England Prep School League, a high-level conference.
“It’s been an on-going process for about two years,” Hughes said. “Because I played for Rochester Coalition and then the Rochester Selects. And when I was with the Rochester Coalition, I got some looks from different prep schools like Millbrook and Milton and I kind of looked at the process, but I wasn’t sure about leaving home. Then once I got on the Rochester Selects team I started getting more looks from prep schools and I really considered it.
“I talked to my parents about it and we reached out and applied and Canterbury was the one I liked the most out of the few I applied to. The campus is really nice, so it was about last summer when I committed to going to prep school.”
Canterbury has won the New England Prep School Division I Championship in 1994 and 1997.
“It’s kind of slow right now because we’re in a quarantine period until Monday,” Hughes said. “But (Saturday) we start practice for the season, we’ve got a couple games lined up on the schedule, so that will be good.”
Hughes said Canterbury has participated in over 50 practices and “we have our first game on Feb. 5, we start out with Kent. I’m looking forward to it.”
The youth hockey team Horner and Jenner play on still has yet to compete in a game because of COVID-19 restrictions, but hopes to travel to play in a tournament in Pennsylvania in March.
Jenner skates with the team three times a week and also plays indoor soccer at the YMCA in Watertown on Sundays.
Also if all goes well, a fall sports season — Fall Sports II — will be held from March through April, with a spring sports season taking place from May through June.
This would make for a busy time for Horner, who also plays soccer and lacrosse for Watertown.
“That’s really something to look forward to,” Horner added.
Jenner, a midfielder in soccer, is still focused on his senior season in the sport for General Brown.
“It’s heartbreaking, but you’ve got to remember that I’m not the only one dealing with it and others are also going through this, too,” Jenner said. “And hopefully at the end of the day, you hope it’s for the better and not for the worst, and you just have to move forward with life.”
