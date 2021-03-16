MALONE – Clinton County Public Health has placed the Malone girls hockey team in quarantine due to students from an opposing varsity program testing positive for COVID-19.
With the team in quarantine, the remaining games on the schedule have been canceled. Malone was to play against Salmon River, Plattsburgh and Saranac Lake to finish out the abbreviated winter season. The Clinton County-based team with COVID-19 cases was not released.
“It is unfortunate that these young ladies will not be able to complete their season, but they did have the chance to represent Franklin Academy in multiple games, have a senior night for our only senior Breigh Nelson, and play some pretty competitive hockey leading up to the announcement,” Athletic Director Joey Santamoor said. “The great thing is that they were able to put the FA sweater on, participate on the ice and to bring some normalcy to our student athletes and be part of a team.
“Overall, that was the true intention of pulling together a winter season and I would have been just as happy and proud of our players and coaches if we only got one game in.”
The Fall II start date is March 22.
“We are hopeful to continue the athletic programs we have in place and continue to provide a safe playing environment for all those competing,” Santamoor said. “If that means we can get one game in, great. If we can get six games in, even better.”
The Malone boys hockey, boys basketball and girls basketball seasons are set to finish this week.
“I am proud of all of our student-athletes for showing up every day and doing everything we ask of them such as washing hands, socially distancing when needed and wearing a mask at all times,” Santamoor said. “They have done this without complaining about it, and have also been respectful to their peers from not only their team but of their opponents as well. Section 10 should be very happy that we were able to put these games in motion, and have a strong plan for the next two seasons.”
