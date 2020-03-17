MASSENA — The COVID-19 coronavirus caused the New York State Public High School Athletic Association to postpone the state winter championships last week, affecting basketball, hockey and bowling.
The games have not been canceled and the NYSPHSAA officers and executive director Robert Zayas requested Tuesday for each section to gather input on the championships for a meeting on Sunday, with an announcement from that meeting expected Monday.
While delaying the basketball championships a month or longer is still feasible, hockey may be a bigger challenge since the sport requires available ice for practicing and playing.
Massena Arena, which is home to the state semifinalist Massena boys hockey team, has already begun the process of melting its ice. The Red Raiders were scheduled to play Section 2’s Bethlehem in a state Division I semifinal last weekend with Section 5’s Victor and Section 6’s Williamsville North meeting in the other semifinal.
Section 10 hockey chairman Tim Cook, who coaches Salmon River, said he believes when a decision is made all the sports will be treated equally, “If they want to look for ice, they’ll look for it. I think they’ll take the gravity of the (coronavirus) situation into consideration. I think in this day and age, if they want to find (hockey rinks) they definitely could. They’ll have to go through the progressions first and make sure everything (virus-related) is settled.”
Said Massena athletic director Gavin Regan of the upcoming meeting, “I think they’ll take that into considering whether they decide if they’ll even continue on with (hockey), From a logistics standpoint, it’s probably harder and harder the longer they (delay the event). If they said we are going to have the tournament, I imagine a lot of the places would be under the same situation we would be under. I know in the capital district area, not a lot of places (still) have ice there. It just depends on when the tournament is and when you can have ice.”
Massena, which owns the most state titles among any Division I team, has always enjoyed a devoted group of fans and a lot of community support. Should the state hockey final four resume, Regan anticipates some sort of solution for getting the team back together and practicing.
“If the (state) says, ‘Yes’, we would try to find ice somewhere,” Regan said. “Nothing surprises me in this community about sports. People might pitch together and say,’Hey, let’s do it.’ We have to wait and see first what the state says, and we could go from there. It’s a tough situation for these kids to end their season.”
Other locales the Red Raiders use could include places as far away as Lake Placid, whose facility is currently closed due to a state order banning large gatherings. Clarkson and SUNY Canton usually have their ice back by the early summer, depending on how long it could take the state to resume the event, if they choose.
“There would be ice around in a lot of different places,” Regan said. “We would explore every option we had to get these guys on the ice. It wouldn’t be easy.”
The other challenge to resuming the state playoffs, even in basketball, is that the players are usually on a spring team as well. While the state has said an athlete can play sports form two seasons at once, the spring schedule could be condensed and teams may have to play some games without their key athletes who have returned to the basketball and hockey playoffs.
“The kids in these small communities, they play baseball, lacrosse, all these other things,” Regan said.
As for hockey, the Red Raiders players skated on their own for a bit in Louisville, but that ice surface is also going away.
“There are a couple coaches who would have workout sessions during the week at school, but school is closed now and a lot of gyms are closed down,” Massena coach Mike Trimboli said. “The challenges are ten-fold. Everything you want to do to get them together and keep them going is met with a dead end. It’s the same challenge every team is facing.”
Should the NYSPHSAA decide to resume the tournament, Trimboli is confident that other than worrying about where to practice, his team would be ready quickly for a game.
“I think the way we run our season, and go over things, things are kind of on automatic right now,” Trimboli said. “Everybody understands how to execute (strategic) things, it’s just a matter of getting the ice legs under them for a few days. I think, with a lot of the (game) stuff, we are in a pretty good spot right now.”
