POTSDAM — Jacob Rusales scored in overtime to lead Canton past Batavia, 3-2, in the first round of the Potsdam boys hockey tournament Friday.
Josh Aldous and Reid Doyle scored for Canton in regulation.
SARANAC 10, POTSDAM 1
Ryan Maggy scored four goals as the Red Storm topped the Sandstoners in the first-round game in the Potsdam Tournament.
Zach O’Connell posted a hat trick for Saranac (1-0).
John Duffy scored for Potsdam (1-1).
MCQUAID-JESUIT 5, OFA 2
Landin McDonald and Drew Costello scored for the Blue Devils in a Brian Wade Tournament game in Ogdensburg.
The second game, between the Islanders and Cortland-Homer, was canceled because Cortland-Homer was unable to make the trip.
TUPPER LAKE 4, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 3
Kyler McClain scored the winning goal at 11 minutes, 23 seconds of the second period as Tupper Lake won a Division II game in Norwood.
Griffin Shaheen, Karter Kenniston and Ryder Willett also scored for the Lumberjacks.
Gavin Phillips scored two goals for Norwood-Norfolk and Rylie Ashley also scored.
GIRLS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 1, MALONE 1 (OT)
Grace St. Mary scored 5:03 into the third period as the Huskies scratched out a tie with the Sandstoners in Potsdam.
Ava Johnson made 40 saves and Keegan McGaheran netted a goal for Potsdam.
MASSENA 11, BEEKMANTOWN 2
Brooke Terry racked up six goals as the Red Raiders downed the Eagles in a nonleague game at Massena.
Sophia Prentice added a goal and three assists for Massena.
Janna Ruest tallied a goal and an assist for Beekmantown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.