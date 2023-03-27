CANTON — In recent years the Canton girls lacrosse team has played very well, just has always wound up coming up just short of a championship.
It’s been Salmon River who is always in the way of the Golden Bears.
Last year Canton went 12-2 in Section 10, but Salmon River was 14-0 and won the championship game 18-4.
The Golden Bears have been going through their preseason practices with the goal of making this the year they break through and win the regular season and playoff titles.
The setting has been new because the school is working on some improvements to its athletic facilities. Canton’s former home field is in the process of becoming a parking lot and the team has practiced at St. Lawrence University’s Leithead Field House.
“We lost six or seven seniors who were all pretty important players for us,” said Canton coach Murphy Newman, a former Golden Bear player herself. “We are bringing back a lot of young talent. We have a lot of speed and a lot of defensively-minded players. That’s exciting.
“I definitely think we have potential. I think we’ve got a young team. I think they mesh so well together that if we get our basics down and once we start playing together we have potential to go far. I’m excited”
One of the young players Newman is excited about is sophomore Vivian Coburn, who was a second-team midfielder last year on the Times All-North team.
Her older sister, Etta, was a standout midfielder at Canton, scoring 73 goals in 2021 as a sophomore before heading to the Hotchkiss Prep School. She is going to play at the NCAA Division I level at UMass-Amherst next year.
“They are very different players, but they possess a lot of the same characteristics,” Newman said “They both have such motivation and drive and want the best for their team. It’s really awesome to watch her grow differently than her sister but also see some of those similarities carry over.”
Said Coburn, “(Etta) played more on the attack side, I’m more of a defender. I think coming up behind her she was able to teach me how to help lead the team. We played on same club team this past year too. I played up for my club team. I filled in as a defender and kind of made my own spot. Being able to defend (one-on-one) is a confidence booster and it helps the overall game. Even though I’m a middie on this team I can still be helpful clearing and stuff”
It’s clear that Canton’s players are excited about the challenge of taking that next step to win a championship.
“I think the team chemistry is really good,” Coburn said “Everyone gets along super well. I think as long as we continue to get back into the swing of things, things will go well.”
Said senior Megan Martin, “I think we need to work on our clearing and our defensive plays, and attack plays too. I think we should be good. Since I’m a senior I should be a controller, kind of lead the team and help the younger girls out.”
Said senior Allison Kiah, “There’s a lot of diversity, we are all good at different things. I think it will be good once we start playing games and we can put it all together. It makes me excited for the year because we are so close every year to winning the section.”
NAC OUTLOOK
Salmon River has been the dominant team in Section 10 of late and the Shamrocks feature two NCAA Division I recruits in Wynter Jock (Notre Dame) and Joyran Adams (Niagara).
Jock, who scored 66 goals last year, will miss at least part of the season with an injury. Adams scored 68 goals last year.
The best team after second-place Canton last year was Massena, which went 10-4, followed by Potsdam who was 8-6.
