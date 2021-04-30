HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
CARTHAGE — Mary Fiorentino totaled three goals and two assists as New Hartford defeated Carthage, 13-2, on Friday in a nonleague girls lacrosse game.
Gracie Highers and McKenna Kobler each scored for the Comets, and goalie Jayden Brown made 16 saves in the season opener for both teams.
Carthage will begin Frontier League play at 11 this morning when it hosts General Brown.
