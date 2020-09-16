Carter Kempney had the opportunity to play college lacrosse in the Ivy League, but in the end followed his heart in choosing Syracuse University.
A junior at Carthage, Kempney has verbally committed to attend Syracuse to play lacrosse, making it official Monday night.
Kempney, a midfielder, is the latest from his family to chose the Orange for lacrosse.
“It’s awesome,” Kempney said. “Obviously it feels great because my sisters went there, so I’m kind of carrying on the family tradition.”
His oldest sister Kailah Kempney played for Syracuse from 2012 to 2015, finishing as the women’s program’s all-time leader in draw controls (253). Another older sister, Braelie Kempney, is now a junior at Syracuse after a high-scoring career at Carthage.
Carter said that Braelie ultimately swayed him in his decision to commit to Syracuse.
“Actually, they definitely influenced me a lot because I definitely was going to go somewhere else, I was looking at two other schools,” Kempney said. “And my sister Braelie took me on a visit and I fell in love with the campus and everything around Syracuse and that’s how I kind of got there.”
Kempney selected Syracuse after seriously considering Ivy League schools Princeton and Yale.
“That is really cool, he had contact from literally about 50 different schools at the Division I level it seemed like,” Carthage boys lacrosse coach Jason Coffman said. “He had it narrowed down to some pretty exclusive schools, but I think in the back of his mind, he’s been to Syracuse games since he was like three or four years old, and I think the whole time that was the dream to go play at Syracuse. And I’m very happy for him.”
His decision finishes off a busy couple weeks after the verbal commitment period for colleges began on Sept. 1.
“I really had every school in Division I except UNC and Duke call me, so it was a pretty busy schedule,” Kempney said. “I was getting like eight calls a day talking to coaches and setting up Zoom calls, that was basically my life for about two weeks.”
Kempney is the latest Carthage athlete to select Syracuse in lacrosse, beginning with the Powell brothers.
“I know Tom Grimm and Nick Piroli went there, too,” Kempney said. “And I was actually on the phone with Casey Powell the other day and we were talking about how I felt about Syracuse and everything and just how great of a decision Syracuse is, and how his time was at Syracuse.”
“I’ve been to a few SU football games, but definitely way more lax games,” Kempney said.
Back in youth lacrosse, Kempney played for Powell’s Rhino lacrosse program before moving on to compete with the Orange Crush based in Syracuse.
Kempney hopes to eventually pursue business studies at Syracuse, a course he could have pursued elsewhere.
But ultimately the tradition of SU lacrosse influenced his decision as well as the promising state of the current program.
“Definitely, getting to meet the Syracuse boys, I just felt really comfortable around them, they just felt like a brotherhood to me pretty much,” Kempney said.
Kempney played his first varsity lacrosse game when he was called up at the end of his seventh grade year for the Section 3 playoffs.
He made the varsity team for good as an eighth-grader and hasn’t looked back as a midfielder.
“I’m a midfielder, two-way midfielder, so I actually play offense and defense,” Kempney said. “Sometimes, teams have just an offensive middie, but I like to play both.
“I’m big in transition and in dodging, just dodging from the wings,” Kempney said. “I like to get into the heart of the defense. I’m definitely an aggressive player on the field, I like to do everything I can to get the ball into the back of the net.”
Coffman, who served as an assistant coach in both lacrosse and football, made his head-coaching debut with Carthage in 2019, replacing longtime coach Kirk Ventiquattro, whom Kempney played for in eighth grade.
“He’s a pure midfielder, no doubt about it,” Coffman said. “Carter is relentless, he’s a really good offensive talent, he loves to score goals. He shoots the ball incredibly hard, he gets after ground balls, he plays solid defense, he really does everything a good midfielder should do, he does well.
“He’s such a competitive kid and a hard worker, that this is a great opportunity for him.”
But Kempney was robbed of his sophomore lacrosse season a after spring sports were wiped out earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“That was a big bummer, I actually was really looking forward to that season, I was feeling really good about it,” Kempney said. “And then it kind of just got swiped right away from us, so then it just made me work really way harder in the offseason until I was able to play offseason lacrosse.”
Kempney already has some pleasant memories of the Carrier Dome as an athlete, mostly in football, as in 2019 Carthage won a Section 3 football title there before advancing to the program’s first state championship game, also at the Dome.
“I actually had a touchdown in the state championship game in the Dome,” Kempney said. “It was a catch from Nick Cavellier. That was an awesome experience, that was definitely a goal I’ve had in my life and obviously it was met by doing that, it was one of the best feelings in my life.”
The Comets had their football season recently moved to the spring along with the rest of Section 3 and the state because of the coronavirus. This brings up an intriguing possibility for Kempney and his lacrosse teammates who also play football.
Football is slated to begin next March, while lacrosse season has historically gotten under way with games as early as late March.
“That is going to be a tough one,” Kempney said of the decision. “I think there’s going to be like a two-week overlap, but I think I’ll definitely be ready for that. I think I’ll train hard enough in the offseason until football and I’ll be in good enough shape to play both.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.