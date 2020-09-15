CARTHAGE — Carthage junior Carter Kempney has verbally committed to attend Syracuse University to play lacrosse.
Kempney, a midfielder, chose the Orange over Princeton and Yale.
A two-way midfielder, Kempney began his varsity career when he was called up for the Section 3 playoffs when he was an seventh grader and made the varsity team as an eighth grader.
Kempney also plays football for Carthage as he helped lead the team all the way to the state championship game in 2019.
Kempney’s older sisters Kailah and Braelie also attended Syracuse and Braelie is a junior at the university.
