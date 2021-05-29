PHILADELPHIA — Gabe Lynch and his Indian River lacrosse teammates consider themselves a close-knit group.
But just how close?
A good portion of this year’s team is literally a band of brothers, even with a few cousins thrown into the mix.
The Warriors squad, which is enjoying one of the best seasons in program history, features five different sets of brothers, which also includes two groups of cousins.
“We definitely work together really well,” Gabe Lynch said. “We’ve been playing since third grade together, so we’ve grown a bond together.”
First, there are four athletes named Lynch on the team — brothers Gabe and Kane Lynch — as well as a another set of brothers by the same surname — Gannon and Brady Lynch. The two groups of Lynch brothers are all cousins.
“It’s pretty crazy having that, too,” Gabe Lynch said of playing with Gannon and Brady. “It’s really crazy because we’ve been playing since we were young.”
“It’s pretty unique,” Gannon Lynch said. “It definitely brings competition to practices and we push each other. But once game time hits, we look for the best from each other.”
Then there are three more brother combinations on the team — Reagan and Riley Alexander; Joe and Ethan Petrus; and Seth and Connor McMahon.
“It’s actually really cool,” Gabe Lynch said. “We didn’t know until the season started, we didn’t realize it until someone brought it up that we have five sets of brothers on the team.”
“Lots of kids in sports get to play with their brothers, but I think having five sets of brothers playing together is just fantastic,” said Indian River head coach Nathan Davis. “Because they can really learn from themselves, they teach them to work harder and be better players and teammates. It really brings a family atmosphere.”
Most of the 10 brothers are midfielders, a position that is clearly a strength for Indian River and the sign of a balanced squad.
“It always has to be the strength of your lacrosse team I think, having a good core of middies, because they’re the ones going up and down the field,” Gannon Lynch said.
He continued: “We all do have different personalities, but they tend to work together most of the time, so it works out.”
Indian River has forged a 6-4 record so far this season, including a 5-4 showing in the Frontier League, thus far one of the more successful campaigns in lacrosse at the school.
This includes an 11-7 victory over Carthage on Tuesday night on the Warriors’ home turf, believed to be the first time Indian River has beaten the Comets, traditionally a power in the sport.
“It definitely feels good to make history like that,” Gabe Lynch said. “They produce a lot of DI athletes, so you have to respect their program.”
“It feels good, it’s always good to beat Carthage,” Gannon Lynch said. “It started out close, but we got the energy in the second half and finished it off.”
Gabe Lynch is a junior midfielder who prides himself on being a versatile lacrosse player.
“Kane is actually a defender and me personally, I have faceoffs, I pretty much play offense, defense and faceoffs,” Gabe Lynch said. “I’m more half- and-half in the midfield. It definitely feels good to contribute and be able to watch my guys score and stuff.”
Gabe’s younger brother Kane is a freshman, who plays a much different role as a long-stick defender.
“My brother is doing pretty good, he actually scored his first varsity goal as a long-pole,” Gabe Lynch said. “Sometimes if we do need someone in, he’s the first to step up and say ‘coach, I want to come in and help out.’
“He always has that mentality and that’s just the way we were raised.”
As far as Gabe and Kane’s cousins, Gannon Lynch is also a junior midfielder, one who helps out on both sides of the ball for the Warriors.
“Mainly I’m an offensive middie, but I play a little bit defense,” Gannon Lynch said. “Mainly I just take care of the ball and get it to our shooters.”
His younger brother Brady is a freshman and also a midfielder, who has seen some playing time this season.
“Me and my brother, we kind of fly under the radar, we’re hard-working, do what we’re told and just do our job,” Gannon Lynch said.
Joe Petrus is one of only four seniors on Indian River’s roster. As a midfielder and a leader, he has witnessed the program’s growth in recent years.
“I think it’s neat, it makes practice a lot of fun sometimes,” he said.
Petrus ranks second on the Warriors in points, generating 35, including 24 goals and 11 assists in 10 games.
His younger brother Ethan, a sophomore, plays both at attack and in the midfield.
“It’s fun personality-wise,” Joe Petrus said. “We’re all really close as a team.”
Indian River junior attackman/midfielder Rowan Marsell leads the team in scoring with 66 points, including 27 goals and 29 assists.
Reagan Alexander is a junior defender and his younger brother Riley is a forward, who sees some playing time as a freshman.
“It’s fun, this is my first year playing defense for the team,” Reagan Alexander said. “I switched a couple summer ago from attack and I like it a lot.”
Reagan welcomes the new challenges and responsibility of playing the defensive part of the game.
“One of the main things about defense is communication,” Reagan Alexander said. “And I think it’s just fun and it’s cool being a leader out there just communicating with everyone and then seeing the results that work out for us.”
Connor McMahon is a freshman attackman and his older brother Seth is a junior midfielder/attackman.
“He’s doing pretty well, he’s more of a defensive guy,” Connor McMahon said of his brother. “I’m a middie, I help out at both attack and middie.”
Connor has already made an impact on the team offensively as he has contributed 20 points, including 13 goals, so far this year.
“We all push each other, we’re all pretty competitive,” Connor McMahon said of the team’s combination of brothers. “We make each other better, with practicing and hanging out with each other during the summer.”
The Warriors, who have their sites set on even more success, will host league-leading Watertown at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Indian River beat the perennial Frontier League stalwart in their last meeting, 9-8.
“It could be better, I think we lost a lot of close games,” Gannon Lynch said. “But you can kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel as far as our program goes, this program has made a lot of progress in the last few years.”
Indian River hopes to again qualify for the Section 3 playoffs, which begin the second week of June.
Three years ago, the Warriors recorded a historic win for the program when they defeated South Jefferson, 6-5, for the school’s first sectional win in boys lacrosse.
“Every year we want to take steps for the program and that’s what we’ve been doing,” Davis added. “The Carthage game was a big win for us and we want to just keep moving forward.”
“We’re feeling like we need to make a push so we can win out so we feel good about going into the end of the season,” Gannon Lynch said.
And perhaps the best part of the story is that most of the siblings on the Indian River team, hope to be playing lacrosse together once again next year.
“We’re fairly close, I mean we’ll hang out all the time, and go fishing, hunting and all that stuff,” Gabe Lynch added. “Just mainly around here, it’s a fun time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.