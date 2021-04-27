DEXTER — General Brown athletes like Bailey Thomas recall one of the biggest moments in girls lacrosse program history when the team played in the Carrier Dome in a Section 3 title game for the first time back in 2015.
Thomas was only in sixth grade then, but was a team manager at the time for the Lions, as were current teammates.
“Definitely, since that day, we’ve been talking about getting back to that same exact spot for years,” Thomas, now a senior attack, recalled.
Now Bryanna Fazio, who led General Brown’s historic charge in her senior season that year, has returned to the program as the new varsity girls lacrosse coach.
“I definitely wasn’t expecting to do this, because ever since I graduated from college, I’ve been a lacrosse official,” Fazio said. “So I’ve actually been (refereeing) games, that’s what I planned to do. And then I heard that they needed a coach because coach (Katie) St. Pierre is stepping down.”
“I think she’s a great coach, she’s doing great so far,” Thomas said. “She coached me a little bit in Patriots (travel team), and I feel like she understands the game further than most coaches do, so that’s really good. She has a different look to it than most coaches, I’d say.”
Fazio, who went on to help guide Le Moyne College to its first national championship in women’s lacrosse, now gets the opportunity to coach at the scholastic level.
“I loved every minute of being at Le Moyne,” Fazio said. “It was such a good lacrosse experience and being only an hour away and playing in a really competitive (Division II) program. And winning a national championship, the school’s first for women’s lacrosse, I made a lot of good friends there. I always recommend Le Moyne when girls are looking at colleges. I say ‘you should really look at Le Moyne, don’t sleep on it.’ They have a really good program and it’s a lot of fun with a lot of great lacrosse.”
Now her lacrosse world includes coaching players like Thomas, who looked up to her during her playing days.
“Some of those girls that were managers my senior year when we made it to the sectional finals are actually seniors this year,” Fazio said. “Bailey Thomas was a manager when I was there, Rachel Black, Megan Milkowich and Mallory Marks, those girls were all managers.”
Fazio, a two-time All-American at General Brown, graduated from Le Moyne after her final season in 2019, and since has worked as a referee for youth lacrosse games.
She’s still in the college ranks as she’s studying at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, and she’s taking her final exams this week.
“I went to Le Moyne for my undergrad and played lacrosse,” Fazio said. “But I’m actually at SUNY Upstate Medical University, I’m getting a physical therapy degree, so I’m still right in Syracuse. So I’m just finishing, this is my week of finals, but they’re online, so I don’t have any issues with practice, because they do those in the morning.”
When Fazio first heard of the coaching opening at General Brown after St. Pierre stepped away from coaching, she wasn’t sure if she had the time for the position.
“I couldn’t be happier with Faz taking over as head coach,” said St. Pierre, who moved on from coaching after giving birth to her second child. “It’s not easy walking away from something you’ve put so much time in for the last 10 years but knowing the girls are in her hands, someone who I have the utmost respect for, definitely makes it a little bit easier.”
“It’s really nice to have her as our coach from her point of view from college and also having Kate Longamore here,” Milkowich, a senior midfielder, said. “Because she became so successful in her career and now she’s teaching us.”
After going without a 2020 season, General Brown is coming off a promising 2019 when it went 12-6, including 8-2 in the league. In her sophomore season in 2019, Thomas continued her high-octane level of play as she generated 39 goals and 83 assists for 122 points 88 draw controls,
Through three campaigns at the varsity level, Thomas has totaled 86 goals and 174 assists for 260 points, as well as 219 draw controls in three varsity seasons.
“All of us, we’ve all been playing together since like second or third grade,” Thomas said of much of the Lions’ senior class. “So it’s kind of bittersweet to have one last season, at least we get one last season, so that’s good. But it’s sad, but it’s also very exciting.”
As a versatile midfielder, Fazio forged the school record for draw controls and also held the school mark for assists in a game (10), which Thomas has surpassed with 11 in a game.
“Bailey plays awesome for us, she really gets us going,” Milkowich said.
Now led by a senior class which includes eight players, the Lions are just trying to make the best of the situation.
“It was extremely devastating it being my junior year,” said senior attack Black of losing last season. “We were really excited for our season and we were supposed to have a really good team. But we’re just making the most of it now.”
The lacrosse season has been condensed into five weeks, for most lacrosse teams, with sectional tournament play slated for the first week of June.
“The season has been interesting so far with everything COVID and guidelines and stuff like that,” Fazio said. “But I’m really excited. ... I’ve coached some of them in the summers and stuff with club teams, so I’ve seen them play.”
Carthage Comets
Coach: Sean Gorman (3rd year)
2019 record: (9-8, 5-5)
Players to watch: N/A
General Brown Lions
Coach: Bryanna Fazio (1st year)
2019 record: (12-6, 8-2)
Players to watch: Rachel Black (Sr., A), Ava Dupee (Fr., M), Libby Malcolm (Sr., D), Mallory Marks (Sr., A), Megan Milkowich (Sr., M), Trinity Stowell (So., M), Bailey Thomas (Sr., A).
Immaculate Heart Cavaliers
Coach: Jason Burto (9th year)
2019 record: (7-9, 3-7)
Players to watch: N/A
Indian River Warriors
Coach: Victoria Fusco (3rd year)
2019 record: (6-10, 0-10)
Players to watch: N/A
South Jefferson Spartans
Coach: Jen Williams (15th year)
2019 record: (13-6, 10-0)
Players to watch: Macy Shultz (Jr., M), Karsyn Burnash (Jr., M), Julia Garvin (Jr., A), Desiree Koberger (Sr., D), Jennaca McGill (7th gr., G), Ireland Morgia (Jr., D), Taylor Scoville (Sr., D).
Watertown Cyclones
Coach: Anthony Hazard (3rd year)
2019 record: (9-7, 4-6)
Players to watch: N/A
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.