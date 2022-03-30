Between running a pair of lacrosse businesses, as well as raising a family, Ryan Powell doesn’t have much free time these days.
However, when a new coaching opportunity came up, Powell jumped at the chance and is making time for this new venture.
Powell a former standout in the sport at both Carthage and Syracuse University, is the new head coach for boys lacrosse at Christian Brothers Academy.
“It’s exciting and we’re off and running,” Powell said Wednesday.
Powell, who already has plenty of opportunity coaching at a wide range of lacrosse camps through the years, is excited about this opportunity.
“It’s a good opportunity for me,” Powell said. “My kids go to a good private Catholic school in town that sends a lot of kids through the CBA program, so for me it was a good opportunity. The opening was there and it was a good time to say yes and take the opportunity.”
Powell was sought out by the CBA athletic department when the position became available after last year’s lacrosse season.
“I’ve been looking around for a little bit for some kind of a high school job for the last couple years,” said Powell, a four-time All-American at Syracuse who helped lead the team to the 2000 national championship. “And I feel really good about the decision to join the CBA family, they’re a lot of good kids and good families, and I’m looking forward to the year.”
He takes over the reins from previous CBA coach and former Syracuse standout Ric Beardsley, who resigned in May.
“Ric Beardsley was the coach for the past 10 years, he was a Syracuse lacrosse defenseman and an All-American, so I inherited a pretty good thing to be competitive right away,” Powell said.
Powell currently runs Powell Lacrosse, primarily a lacrosse stick and apparel company, along with his older brother and fellow former Carthage and Syracuse standout Casey Powell. He also runs Rhino Lacrosse, which holds camps and clinics throughout the country, reaching as far west as Oregon.
“Let’s be honest, I’m extremely busy, I have a lot of stuff going on and am very involved in various aspects of lacrosse,” said Ryan Powell, now 44. “With my two companies that I do, I do some commentating work, I’ve got three young kids. So my schedule is crazy, especially right now with the high school season, but I’m very passionate about the sport of lacrosse and I love it being a part of my life.”
Ryan Powell has previous high school coaching experience as he coached for part of one season at Mullen High School in Denver in 2014 before returning to play professional lacrosse.
“I think just being around CBA is a great opportunity for me,” he said. “I’ve been around coaching and working with kids basically every year since I’ve finished up at Syracuse, instructing and teaching kids and working with the offense and defense and being around other coaches. There’s nothing that’s new to me, so it’s the opportunity that I had to join CBA and that’s pretty special.”
CBA’s lacrosse coaching staff now has taken on a distinctive Carthage and Syracuse University flavor with several new coaches in addition to Powell.
“I’ve kind of made a lot of changes to the staff, so we have maintained a couple of the guys who were on previous years staff, but there’s a lot of new faces on the sidelines with me,” Powell said.
Former Carthage and Syracuse player Tom Grimm, who served as team captain for the Orange, is now an assistant coach at CBA. Nick Piroli, another Carthage graduate who went on to play at Brown and then for a season at Syracuse as a graduate student, is helping to coach the Brothers’ junior varsity team.
“Tom Grimm, I’ve known him for a very long time, he’s a two-time captain as a short stick (defensive) middie, he’s going to be running our defense for us,” Powell said. “And Nick Piroli, we added him to our junior varsity staff, he played at Brown, he was an All-American there and he played his last season at Syracuse and he’s also a Carthage guy. So I have familiar ties there with a couple of the guys that I brought on.”
Also from Syracuse, Roy Simmons IV, who previously coached lacrosse at Fayetteville-Manlius, is assisting in coaching the JV team.
“We added Roy Simmons IV, so coach Simmons, Jr., was my coach for two years at Syracuse, a legendary family name, so he’s got a great lacrosse IQ and he has joined our staff as well,” Powell said. “So those are kind of the four new additions and we’re trying to build a family and everybody helps with the program, we’ve got Simmons IV working with all of our faceoff guys as an example.”
Jeremy Boltus, who played lacrosse at Baldwinsville and at Army in West Point, is the Brothers’ new offensive coordinator on the varsity team.
CBA, which is coming off a 10-4 record last spring, competes in Class C in Section 3 as well as in the Onondaga High School League’s Liberty Conference.
“We’ve got a strong team this year, a lot of guys return,” Powell said of CBA. “We’ve got great leadership, there’s a lot of good seniors who are involved with the program this year, a couple guys who are already signed on to go and play college lacrosse on scholarships.”
CBA, which played its first scrimmage of the season against East Syracuse-Minoa on Wednesday, opens its regular season when it hosts West Genesee next Tuesday.
“Jamesville-DeWitt is probably the biggest rival for CBA, but there’s a lot of good teams and we’ll be tested a lot,” Powell said. “Our first game is against West Genesee, we’ve got some nonconference games, so we play against the big boys. We’ve got a game against Baldwinsville and they’re probably the top team this year around town I would think. ... We’ll have to be ready to go.”
Powell has been both motivated and inspired in his coaching endeavors over the years by the influence of former longtime Carthage coach Kirk Ventiquattro.
“For sure, I think coach Ventiquattro is always very organized and he had a certain discipline to him that I’ve instilled with the guys,” Powell said. “Looking back on it, the type of kids that I want to be around and the type of kids, my own kids, the type of kids I want to raise, we try to implement good values. And we have a great structure and practice plan every single day that we show up, and it’s all about maximizing the time that we get on the field and the season comes quick.”
