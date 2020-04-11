After being at the mercy of rain and even snow in previous springs, South Jefferson lacrosse teams have struggled in the past to host games early in the season on their grass field because of playing conditions.
The Spartans, who would travel out of the area to play early games, were looking forward this year to trying out their new turf field, which would allow them to actually be the home team in the early stages of their campaign.
“Especially this time of year, when the weather starts breaking and we start being able to get outside after we’ve been inside for so long,” South Jefferson girls lacrosse coach Jen Williams said. “But this year, go figure, there’s no snow. And there hasn’t been any snow where it would have limited us to being inside.”
The emergence of the coronavirus pandemic has put the Spartans’ turf debut on hold and has even threatened to erase the entire lacrosse season for every north country squad.
Earlier in the week, Section 3 announced that high school sports will be delayed until at least April 29.
“Hopefully, but I don’t see the silver lining in the clouds right now,” General Brown boys lacrosse coach Rich Purvis said. “My heart goes out to the seniors, I have eight seniors this year and some of them are one-sport athletes and they look forward to this season. And not just at General Brown, all the seniors.”
Spring teams haven’t even had a chance to practice together after schools across the state were closed on March 16 in response to the coronavirus threat.
“We were ready to go and then after that, it was just kind of a day-by-day thing,” Purvis said. “We were like ‘keep your (lacrosse) stick in your hand,’ trying to get the kids their equipment out of the school. And we’ve talked to them since then.”
South Jefferson’s girls lacrosse team was to open its season by hosting West Genesee on April 4, while the boys team’s season opener at home against Westhill on March 28 was also postponed.
“The teams were looking forward to kind of coming to us,” Williams said. “I’ve been in communication with them and they’re going to honor that hopefully if things don’t work out this year. But that would have been nice to open up this year and have all those teams we’ve been traveling to for the past eight years, to come up and see actually where we live. Some of them have no idea.”
Purvis said the Lions have eight seniors on their roster, including Gavin King, who has played at the varsity level since eighth grade.
“Some of them are trying to get into college to play at the next level to get seen,” Purvis said. “I have 18 juniors, meaning that I’ll have 18 seniors next year. We always look a year ahead and hoping to get those juniors some varsity experience, that speed of the game.”
In previous years, preseason and early season lacrosse practices at South Jefferson were relegated to the gym or parking lot.
The Spartans’ girls team has been creative in recent years by practicing on the school’s tennis courts, if of course they were cleared of snow.
“It was probably the first time in many years where we would probably have been able to get on a turf surface from the start of the season,” Williams said. “We had been on a tennis court for probably the past eight years since they have been put in, but then we would have to get off them because of the snow or the rain or the sleet or ice.”
While players have been discouraged from getting together for team-related workouts, Williams has reached out to her player on an individual basis. The team is taking part in a practice regimen set up by Williams on an individual basis.
“We sent out a weekly workout and that extended to a monthly workout, which is now extended to just a long-term workout,” Williams said. “And we have what we call daily finishers, so every day after a workout we have a finisher workout or the overtime or the last play, where it’s just a little bit harder.”
Williams also wants her players mentally prepared if the spring sports season is resumed at some point.
“What I’ve been telling them and myself, too, and we’ve said this for a while now ‘you don’t get ready, you stay ready,’” Williams said. “So hopefully everyone is doing their part individually to maintain their fitness and their skill as much as they can on their own.”
Yet coaches like Purvis say they’re being cautious and practical by not sending out workout regimens to their players.
“At this time, if you try and give them something to do, we don’t know what extreme they would go to try and gather and anything like that with other kids,” Purvis said. “You don’t want them to get caught having like six or seven kids playing catch or working out or running or whatever. They’re kind of just in limbo right now just waiting for the next couple of weeks to go by, I’m sure there’s going to be an announcement pretty soon as whether it’s a green or red light.”
Watertown boys lacrosse coach Brian Navarra said the school took some measures to deter lacrosse players from gathering for workouts or even just shooting the ball around.
“As this first started, I think they tried to congregate together in a few places,” Navarra said. “And with everything going on in the world, that wasn’t the right thing to do. We had to move some goals at school and lock some facilities up. We’d like to be out there together every day, but they need to understand their safety is much more important and our health.”
The Spartans’ girls lacrosse team has attempted to bond together online during team chats.
“We’ve done some Google Meet chats, so we have all of them on the screen and we can all communicate with each other,” Williams said. “That’s been fun, we’ve done that once a week and I try to prepare that so it’s organized, when you have 18 girls and four coaches on there, it can be pretty unorganized. But if you organize it correctly and make sure you have a list of questions I put out ahead of time so they know what they’re supposed to be talking about.
“And I’ve really enjoyed it and they seem to enjoy it and it’s something to look forward to every week,” Williams said. “So that’s one thing where we can communicate with each other, but stay socially distanced.”
Any possibility of a spring sports season getting under way is contingent upon schools across the state reopening.
“Offseason is a big part of what we do at General Brown, that’s why we’ve been so successful the last four or five years,” Purvis said. “And spring is a huge part, I talk to coach (Chad) Parker my assistant every other day about lacrosse and other things. It’s just a huge part of our lives in the spring and seeing the kids, and watching them develop and watching them succeed. It’s just heartbreaking, especially for those seniors that have been part of the program for so long.”
Williams and other coaches choose to be positive about the potential of the Frontier League having a spring sports season.
“If it happens, if one game happens, I think it will satisfy a lot of people,” Williams said. “At this point, it’s a day by day thing, or I guess a two-week by two-week thing. Yeah, it’s probably not looking good, but there’s always that hope of maybe things will turn around. You have to have hope.”
