HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
DEXTER — General Brown’s Caden Crosby will sign his national letter intent to attend Thomas College to play lacrosse at 2:30 p.m. today at the General High Junior-Senior High School Auditorium.
Crosby, a senior, played defense for the Lions’ boys lacrosse team last year, which reached the Section 3 semifinals in Class C.
Thomas College, is a Division III school, located in Waterville, Maine.
Thomas College competes in the North Atlantic Conference, which also includes SUNY Canton.
