CARTHAGE — A bit of snowfall hasn’t deterred north country lacrosse players in the past and Carter Kempney and his Carthage teammates are no exception.
When faced with snow on the field during the team’s first week of practice in March, Kempney and his comrades took matters into their own hands.
“It’s great to be back on the field,” Kempney said. “So the first practice actually we all had to walk around, kick all the snow and throw all the snow with our sticks just to break it up. And the next day it was all cleared up from the sun, but we did have to rake all the snow around.”
This hands-on approach exemplifies Kempney’s dedication to the sport and his team.
The Syracuse University-bound midfielder is entering his senior season, his last in his scholastic career at Carthage, which dates back to seventh grade.
“It feels like it went by in like a snap of a finger,” Kempney said. “I feel like I’ve only been here for two years, but it’s my senior year already and I’ve actually been here for like six years now. It just went by so fast.
“I went through so many generations of kids, like I played with kids in my sister’s grade when she was a senior and now they’re gone and some of them have graduated from college. So it’s just crazy to think that now I’m a senior that they once looked at when I was in seventh grade.”
Kempney scored a league-leading 64 goals last season while finishing with 78 points, which also included 14 assists.
“I just like how you can be creative and score in so many different ways and you can get points in so many different ways like with assists and everything,” Kempney said. “You basically have no limit to what you have with your game, you can always get better at everything you do. There’s so many different aspects to the game that you can never really get bored of it.”
In his four previous varsity seasons, Kempney has tallied 111 goals, including 29 in his freshman campaign of 2018-19.
“One of the things about Carter, is he’s always a goal scorer and he’s always pretty fast,” Carthage coach Jason Coffman said. “But his strength is a big thing, he was always naturally strong, but now he’s become such a powerful kid that he has no problem running around you or running through you if he has to.”
A versatile midfielder, Kempney says he’s most effective on the field while playing in transition.
“I’ve always been a middie my whole entire life ever since I can remember,” Kempney said. “And obviously sometimes I would go down and play attack just to stay on the field, but definitely like to play middie. It’s the most fun position because you get all of the best worlds in lacrosse, you can play offense and you can play defense, in no other position can you really go back and forth like that.”
While he enjoys scoring, he’s just as content to pass the ball off and generate assists.
“I love all the guys around me, we’re all like family and love each other,” Kempney said. “There’s not hate, we all just have the best time hanging out and practicing together.”
Kempney again played football for Carthage last fall before turning his attention back to lacrosse.
Part of his offseason routine during the winter was working with former Comets lacrosse standout Nick Piroli, who went on to star at Brown and played his final collegiate season at Syracuse as a graduate student.
Kempney also tried out playing indoor lacrosse, also known as box lacrosse, playing in a league in Syracuse and competing in several tournaments.
“It was a lot of fun, it’s way different than field lacrosse,” Kempney said. “It’s kind of like football or hockey with a lacrosse stick. It’s like everybody’s hitting each other the whole time, so it’s a lot of fun.”
Along with Kempney, players to watch on the team include senior midfielder Lincoln Escudero, senior defender Grayson Jackson, junior goalie Corey Decker and junior attackman Noah Odett.
“This year we have almost everyone back and a few nice new editions,” Coffman said. “If we can put things together at the right times, we should be competitive in the Frontier League.”
“I think we have seven seniors including me, so we’re more of an older team then we were last year,” Kempney said. “Last year we only had like one or two seniors and I think that the younger kids that had no varsity experience (last year) are obviously getting better each year. So it was huge for them last year to get kind of a warm-up for the real season, because now we play a full season this year.”
Kempney is also excited about Carthage’s defensive corps this year, led by Jackson.
“Grayson, he’s great to have on your team because he likes to beat on guys and he’ll strip the ball away from them. He’s just an intimidating factor to have on the field right when you walk out because he’s like 6-5 or something, he just has a great presence on the field.”
Kempney also said that he and several teammates worked out with Decker during the offseason.
“Corey, he actually worked with me in the offseason with Nick every Tuesday and Thursday,” Kempney said. “We go and take shots on him, me and Josh Bigelow and Rowan Marsell from Indian River, we would all go shoot on Corey. You can definitely see he improved and kept improving throughout the winter and I think he’s in a good place for the season now.”
Kempney, a five-star collegiate recruit, will be the latest in his family to move on to attend Syracuse, after older sisters Kailah and Braelie competed for the Orange in women’s lacrosse.
“My mom is definitely sad to see me finally a senior because she’s always had that next kid up go onto college or something,” Kempney said. “So I am definitely going to miss being here since this basically has been my whole life here at Carthage, but it will definitely be great to go on to Syracuse and finally start a new chapter in my life. My parents are definitely really excited to me to go on to Syracuse and hopefully get to watch us win a national championship.”
Kempney is most motivated to try and lead Carthage to a successful season in lacrosse after the team went 6-8 last year.
“I think the fact that if you look at our history in Carthage and obviously over the past few years, we haven’t been winning league championships or really making a push in sectionals,” Kempney said. “Looking back at the older teams, they were winning every single year in the league and they were pushing in sectionals, so that really makes me want to work as hard as I can and for our team.”
The Comets posted a 5-5 record in the Frontier League last spring before losing at Homer, 12-7, in the Section 3 playoffs.
“I think that this year us and Watertown will be a pretty good matchup,” Kempney said. “I actually have never beat Watertown ever since I’ve been playing varsity, so this year is hopefully my first year in beating Watertown, that’s a goal of mine, for sure.”
Carthage lacrosse will get their first season on the new turf field that was installed during the late summer in time for the football team to play on it.
“It’s amazing,” Kempney said. “It just feels like you’re walking on a cloud instead of a hard-rock boulder out there.”
He continued: “It feels like when you cut and when you move around on the field, everything feels way quicker and everything, I feel like it just makes a huge difference. Everyone is just so happy to get to play on it, it looks so nice.”
As far as Carthage’s prospects for this season which will be Kempney’s finale?
“I’m actually really excited to see how we do this season, I think we have a lot of potential and I think that we can really far,” Kempney said. “And hopefully we can win sectionals, but I’ll take anything, because I think we’re the hardest working group out there.”
