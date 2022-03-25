HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
PHILADELPHIA — Rowan Marsell totaled nine points, including seven goals, as Indian River’s boys lacrosse team downed Lowville, 18-5, on Friday night in a Frontier League game and the season opener for both teams.
Connor McMahon scored five goals and assisted on two others for the Warriors, and Ethan Petrus finished with a goal and four assists.
Indian River goalie Craig Cratsenberg made seven saves.
n In the teams’ season opener, Sophia Campola scored three goals, including the game-winner in the third overtime, to lift New Hartford past Carthage, 9-8, in a nonconference game at New Hartford. Ilana McCarthy contributed four goals to help propel the Spartans. Brooklynne Perrigo scored four goals to pace the Comets and Gia Doldo tallied a pair of goals.
