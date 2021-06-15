FORT COVINGTON — Joryan Adams reached the 100-point mark for the season, totaling six goals and two assists as top-seeded Salmon River beat No. 4 Potsdam 21-1 in a Section 10 girls lacrosse semifinal game Tuesday.
The Shamrocks (21-1 overall) will meet the No. 2 Canton Golden Bears for the championship at 5 p.m. Thursday in Massena.
Wynter Jock and Paisley Cook each scored three goals for Salmon River. Kendall Jock, Kaia Swamp and Gracie King added two goals.
Elly Gamble scored for Potsdam (9-9).
BOYS LACROSSE
SALMON RIVER 16, MASSENA 6
Carey Terrance delivered five goals and three assists to lead No. 1 Salmon River past No. 4 Massena in a Section 10 Class C/D semifinal in Massena.
Salmon River (12-1) will meet No. 2 Canton in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Massena.
Kata Elijah scored four goals and Hawi Cook-Francis added three for Salmon River.
Tehokwirathe Barriero scored four goals for Massena (8-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.