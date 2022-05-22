AKWESASNE — Wynter Jock wanted to stand.
It was a Friday in late March. Salmon River’s girls lacrosse team had just finished preseason practice in Tom Cavanaugh Arena.
The Shamrocks’ junior midfielder and verbal-commit to Notre Dame women’s lacrosse wore a dark navy hoodie. The letters of the Fighting Irish’s school were embroidered in its rustic gold — matching her dyed-blonde hair — which stretched from raven roots into a raised bun.
Jock clutched her Gait lacrosse stick, cradling it at her side with a sibling’s affection.
After a full week, she looked exhausted. Her brown eyes were distant. She had just finished another 114-hour stretch, another school week.
But Jock, still, refused to sit.
The legs holding up her 5-foot-9 frame have carried her across miles of turf and grass. The game and Jock, together, have been through a lot.
Salmon River’s girls lacrosse program is 12 years old, after generations of doubt that such a team would ever exist.
Jock is from the Snye region of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, an Indigenous nation and part of the Iroquois confederacy. The land — located in the often-frigid expanse of northern New York that is the north country — straddles the Canadian border and the reservation is also known as Akwesasne (Land Where the Partridge Drums).
The game of lacrosse, to the Mohawks, is not simply a sport. It is seen as a medicine game, a game gifted to them by the Creator to lift their spirits.
On Akwesasne, there are some who hold a traditionalist view of the land, a view that women should not be allowed to play the game.
But, since the Shamrocks’ inaugural season in 2010, there have been three women who have left the reservation to play Division I lacrosse — sisters Jacelyn (Virginia Tech) and Mirabella “Mimi” Lazore (Dartmouth), and Massena Central School’s Erin Francis (Syracuse).
In November, Jock became the first student-athlete to verbally commit to Division I, directly out of Salmon River’s girls lacrosse program, in Fort Covington. Next summer, she will graduate with teammate Joryan Adams (a Niagara University verbal-commit) as a Shamrock — parallel with the graduation of former Salmon River midfielder and current South Jefferson junior, Paisley Cook (a University of Albany verbal-commit).
Together, the trio will complete the First Six — Akwesasne’s first generation of Division I women’s lacrosse players.
Jock, though fatigued, usually goes home to shoot off the wall or rebound net, until there’s no twilight left in the sky and she can’t track the ball through the dark.
Then, there’s Salt City Snipers on the weekend — Jock’s travel team — three hours away in Syracuse.
“You play to get better at the big games. So, I try to play as hard as I can,” she said.
*** HANDS ***
What Paisley Cook remembers about first meeting one of her best friends, is her natural feel for the lacrosse stick.
Cook and Jock were in the same kindergarten class. Some in their group, on the first day of practice, were handling the stick for the first time and didn’t know how to hold it.
Cook would watch Jock, at 5 years old, walk up to them with a silent confidence. In a couple motions, the little girl would gently guide their hands to the right positions.
Mimi Lazore, who coaches with her father, John Lazore, for the Akwesasne Ride lacrosse youth program, said that for the longest time, Jock as a young child never said much when she started training with them.
“I remember I didn’t even know what her voice sounded like,” Mimi said. “She was just a kid with these big doe eyes and long beautiful black hair, who didn’t really talk.”
The Lazores found that Jock didn’t favor either hand when she played, she was neither right-handed nor left.
“You look at her stick skills and you can’t tell what hand she uses,” Mimi said. “Everything’s cohesive and interconnected.”
There’s no desperation in Jock’s leap, when she goes up for the ball off a draw — catching it the way a grass blade catches a raindrop.
“There’s a switch that goes off when she plays sports, especially when she plays lacrosse,” her dad, Russ Jock said. “She becomes a different person.”
“When she goes running by us on the field, we go, ‘Oh my God, that’s not Wynter,’” her mother, Kim Jock, said with a laugh. “The look on her face is just ...”
“Just that thousand-yard stare,” Russ added. “She’s in that moment.”
A lot of times, her parents say, Jock can’t remember half the plays she makes.
Jock said, to get lost in the game — to get lost in her imagination — that’s when she finds fulfillment.
“It’s more of an escape for me,” she said of lacrosse. “It’s my happy place.”
Then a couple long strides, and Jock’s dancing through traffic. Her Salmon River team calls her “Shake and Bake,” for her shiftiness in getting to the crease.
“She’s impossible to defend in the open field,” said Rick Zerrillo, Jock’s coach when she played for the Outlaws Lady Lacrosse Club out of Syracuse, a 16-and-under travel team.
What comes next from her against the goalie, could be anything. Whether an overhead shot or a side-arm shot, Jock becomes a splatter paint artist — the net, her canvas.
“She was always so quiet and kept to herself. But that’s never stopped her from playing loud,” Mimi Lazore said. “She plays with such an amazing amount of grace and composure. And I do think that’s one of the benefits. She’s not a loud, cocky person. So, it’s really hard to throw her off her game.”
***EYES***
Kanatanonhna (Gah-nah-da-noo-nah). “She Watches Over the Village”.
It is Jock’s native name.
Her mother said it suits her.
Jock has had a lacrosse stick in her hand since she was 3 years old. As Kim and Russ’ second-youngest child, Wynter would hold one as she toddled the sidelines, while her father weaved through the defenses of his 35-and-over adult league.
Wynter would stare intently at how Russ approached the game. She’d watch her father take a stick to the ribs. She’d see how the opposition would pressure the ball. But there was never any panic in Russ’ strides. Everything was so fluid.
Wynter said what always stayed with her when she watched her dad, was the skill in his wrists.
She’d look out at the field, mesmerized by the speed, the fluidity of Russ’s hands. Wynter, with her mind, would photograph the flick of the stick.
Then she’d turn her attention toward the goal on the sidelines. And she’d mimic her dad’s every move.
“She’s always been a student of the game,” Russ said. “I’ve always said, she’s very coachable. You know when they say you can lead a horse to water? Well, we led her to water, and she drank the whole stream. She absorbs everything. She’s like a sponge.”
Russ was Wynter’s first coach.
The two of them would walk to the daycare down the road from their house to practice. Russ always pointed his truck headlights at the wall, so she could keep shooting at it — long after the sun had called it quits.
Before she joined any clubs or leagues, Russ wanted to teach his daughter the fundamentals of lacrosse, which he describes as a skill sport that demands the mastery of muscle memory.
The Jocks said Notre Dame liked Wynter’s intensity off the draw. Once the ball is up in the air, she plays with a purpose.
Russ always preached to Wynter: midfield is where scoring a goal begins.
“P.O.G.,” he would tell her. Possession. Opportunity. Goal. Possession leads to Opportunity. Opportunity leads to a goal.
Russ, throughout his time playing sports, would wear any of the three numbers: No. 4, 14, or 44. It’s why Wynter chose to wear No. 14 at Salmon River.
“He’s really supportive of my decisions,” Jock said of her father. “He’s lenient when it comes to lacrosse ... He doesn’t force anything on me, doesn’t tell me do this, do that. He kind of makes it my responsibility to do all that.”
***MIND***
Russ always told Wynter, mind over matter.
But even these days, Jock, a member of the 2021 Under Armour 150 roster, can sometimes feel there are standards to be met.
“Trying to play at the level everyone expects me to play at — it gets into my head sometimes,” she said.
Expectations for the young women of Akwesasne on a lacrosse field are different now on the reservation, versus how it was only 15-20 years ago. Local residents have warmed up to the idea of women playing lacrosse.
Russ said no one ever discouraged him directly when Wynter was running along the sidelines at 3 years old with a lacrosse stick. But Russ, at the same time, knew how some in the community saw the matter.
To some in Onondaga, near Syracuse, John Lazore said, it is frowned upon for a woman to even play wall ball. In their eyes, for women to pick up a lacrosse stick, they must do so off the reservation.
Those who oppose women playing lacrosse don’t see the physicality as something they should be participating in, despite there being no body checking allowed in the women’s game.
“Some traditionalists don’t even want to think about (women playing lacrosse),” said John Lazore, who is not a traditionalist, but Catholic. “Women are life-givers. You’d never want to hurt a woman. So, I think that’s how they (traditionalists) want to look at it.”
Russ, before returning to the north country prior to Wynter’s birth in 2005, moved from Akwesasne to Onondaga in 2002. It was in Onondaga, where he participated in a medicine game and learned the spiritual aspect of lacrosse. In the Mohawk’s culture, there is a sacredness that both the game and women possess, separately.
“The reason women weren’t allowed to play is because women possess medicines. Just by being a woman, they possess medicine. And that would interfere with the medicine that was used for the men’s game,” Russ said. “A woman is not supposed to touch the man’s lacrosse stick ... (because) we respected the power that women have.”
A medicine game is played by the Mohawks to heal their spirits in times of tragedy. But Russ does not see a medicine game, which is played with wooden sticks, as the same thing as what his daughter plays.
“As far as playing lacrosse as a sport, I didn’t see any reason why they (women) couldn’t do that,” he said. “They were still respecting the ceremony but not participating. They were participating in a sport that was derived from that. And I also felt, as girls, they deserved the same opportunities as the boys were getting. Being able to play and get opportunities to continue their education and continue to play (in college).”
Wynter says there is a reason why she yearns for success on the field and stresses playing at a high level.
“To make my family proud, and my community,” Jock said. “I know (women) weren’t allowed to play, not too long ago, so, I’m really grateful I was able to start so young.”
***LAUGHTER***
As one of Salmon River’s junior leaders on the field, Jock’s joking and laughing is what keeps things light at practice, her teammates say.
When Wynter snaps her head up, skyward, that’s when a full laugh will come out.
Jock’s laugh is typically heard after she rattles a shot off the crossbar or whiffs a shot, wide and off target.
“(Laughing) definitely helps,” Jock said. “I’d rather do that than get all upset over it. ‘Cause, when you get all upset over it, then it’s hard to come back.”
Jock is now poised to represent Akwesasne and Onkwehonwe (Oon-guay-hoo-way) — Mohawk for The Original Beings — at Notre Dame.
Mimi Lazore said, while there is power in lacrosse helping girls from Akwesasne onto a path to becoming strong women, the First Six will also send a message to anyone who might have doubted once.
“That would be proving that this wasn’t a glitch in the system. We weren’t just lucky,” Lazore said. “It shows the effort we’re putting in on the women’s lacrosse side of Akwesasne. It’s working.”
There may be more adversity for Jock to face on the horizon.
But she plans to stay standing through it all.
