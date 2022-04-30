MASSENA — Joryan Adams supplied six goals for Salmon River as the Shamrocks defeated the Massena Red Raiders 15-4 in a battle of previously unbeaten Northern Athletic Conference girls lacrosse teams Saturday.
Wynter Jock added four goals for the Shamrocks (5-0 overall).
Harper Oakes scored twice for Massena (4-1).
POTSDAM 16, OFA 4
Emma Fields led the Sandstoners with seven goals in an NAC victory over the Blue Devils in Ogdensburg.
Kenadi Moore added four goals for Potsdam (3-3).
Abby Guasconi scored twice for OFA (0-5-1).
INDIAN RIVER 9, ROME FREE ACADEMY 8 (OT)
Michaela Delles scored four goals, including a tally with 1:52 left in overtime, to lift the Warriors past the Black Knights in a nonleague game in Rome.
Ravan Marsell totaled two goals and three assists, including assisting on the game-winning goal for Indian River (7-2), and Carolina Burnard scored a pair of goals.
Alex Tapia and Alyssa Nardslico each scored two goals for RFA.
WATERTOWN 19, EAST SYRACUSE-MINOA 1
Alex Macutek scored five goals to spark the Cyclones to victory over the Spartans in a nonleague game in Watertown.
Payten Vautrin totaled two goals and four assists for Watertown (6-3), Tatum Overton tallied three goals and an assist, and Neicia Smith scored three goals.
Goalie Ava Virga made six saves to record the win against East Syracuse-Minoa (0-9).
WHITESBORO 9, GENERAL BROWN 8
Gianna Parise and Maria Stuhlman each totaled four goals and an assist as the Warriors edged the Lions in a nonleague game in Dexter.
Goalie Becky Thomas made seven saves for Whitesboro (3-5).
Trinity Stowell scored four goals for General Brown (2-7).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 8, CICERO-NORTH SYRACUSE 7
Savannah Hodges scored three goals as the Spartans edged the Northstars in a nonleague game in Cicero.
Julia Garvin tallied two goals and one assist for South Jefferson (9-1), and Macy Shultz finished with a goal and an assist.
Brooke Molchanoff contributed two goals and two assists for Cicero-North Syracuse (5-5).
BOYS LACROSSE
INDIAN RIVER 10, TULLY 9
Ramsey Burnard totaled seven points, including scoring six goals, as the Warriors edged the Black Knights in a nonleague game in Philadelphia.
Connor McMahon contributed two goals and two assists, and goalie Ethan LaClair made seven saves for Indian River (5-6).
Lane Edinger tallied five goals and an assist for Tully (5-6).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 15, OSWEGO 6
Ethan Hopkins contributed four goals and two assists, and Chase Waite contributed four goals and an assist as the Spartans topped the Buccaneers in a nonleague game in Adams.
Noah Abbott totaled a goal and four assists for South Jefferson (4-7), while Jaan Brooks tallied two goals and an assist and Robbie Simpson scored a pair of goals.
Dylan Dunsmoor finished with three goals and one assist for Oswego (1-9).
LIVERPOOL 16, WATERTOWN 6
Jackson Furr scored four goals to spark the Warriors past the Cyclones in a nonleague game in Watertown.
Joseph Sacco and Dominick Osbeck each totaled three goals and three assists for Liverpool (9-2).
Jack Clough supplied three goals for Watertown (7-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.