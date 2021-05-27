WATERTOWN — While on the cusp of achieving yet another league championship, South Jefferson’s girls lacrosse team utilized a quick start to each half and rode swarming defensive play to reach this goal Thursday.
Julia Garvin totaled five goals and three assists and Jordyn Badalato and Karsyn Burnash also provided a spark on offense with four goals an assist each as the Spartans downed Watertown, 15-4, in a Frontier League game at Watertown High School.
South Jefferson (12-1, 9-0) claimed the league crown for the fourth consecutive season.
“I think we’ve played great as a team this entire time,” Garvin, a junior attack/midfielder, said. “We play with a lot of these (Watertown) girls on our club team, so it’s nice to actually play against them and have some really good competition in the league.”
The team also pushed its winning streak in the league to 38 games, a run that dates back to 2016.
“It feels really good, especially with our senior year, going out strong and trying to finish with a championship,” Spartans senior defender Desi Koberger said.
“I think at this point because of the shortened season, we’re just rolling into every game like it’s the last game we’re going to play,” South Jefferson coach Jen Williams said. “And you’re going to face some adversity and you have got to learn to get through it.”
The Spartans were once again backed by solid defensive play. They allowed only one goal in the first half and only three the rest of the way.
Junior goalie Jennaca McGill made seven saves for South Jefferson.
South Jefferson has yielded only 18 goals in nine games, including recording a pair of shutouts, in FL play this season.
“We always pressure the ball defensively,” Koberger said. “We try and play hard and keep the offense flustered.”
“Our defense is very good, they’re very strong and no one can stop them,” Badalato said. “They’re just amazing.”
Garvin led the way by scoring three goals and assisting on two others in the first half, including setting up Badalato’s goal only 23 seconds into the game. South Jefferson methodically went on to build a 7-1 edge by halftime.
“We have great a balance, we can attack from all angles and everybody’s a threat on the field,” Garvin said. “We all know how to play great together and we play very well as a team.”
“She’s one of those players where there’s no difference in her practice mode or her game mode,” Williams said of Garvin, who entered leading the league in points and assists, with teammate Macy Shultz leading in goals. “You can’t take that away from her, she shows up every day with maximum effort, focus and she does her job and does it well.”
The Spartans generated the game’s first six goals after winning the first four draws of the day. Led by junior Ireland Morgia, South Jefferson won six of nine draws in the first half to take command.
“They do so many things well and that’s the challenge,” Watertown coach Anthony Hazard said of South Jefferson. “They make you make errors that you normally wouldn’t do.”
“Our girls on the (draw) circle are just really good at getting the ball off and we were very good at finding the open person,” Badalato, a junior attack, said. “And we had some very quick and easy goals, so that’s good for us. It was a very good way to start the half.”
In the first half, South Jefferson only allowed Delaney Callahan’s free-position goal with 3:51 left as Watertown drew within 6-1.
“Watertown did a couple good execution plays and that’s good, we need to face that,” Williams said. “We got some stops on the defensive end after they got the ball up the field quickly. I was proud of them for that.”
Besting her goal in the first minute of the opening half, Badalato then scored a goal only 11 seconds into the second half, finishing off a feed from Burnash for an 8-1 lead.
“We work on that a lot in practice, just finding the quick and open player,” Badalato said.
“She’s coming into her own, too,” Williams said of Badalato. “She had a rough start to the season and she’s settled into her role, knowing what her role is and she’s disciplined, so now she’s capitalizing on those chances.”
Burnash scored three goals and Garvin two the rest of the second half, with Badalato and Kia Berie each adding a goal.
“I don’t think we played great tonight, but I think we’re good enough and balanced enough to play through the times when we’re not doing well,” Williams said. “Especially in a rivalry game. So I was proud of them for that.”
Senior goalie Maria Netto finished with eight saves for Watertown (8-3, 7-2), which scored three times in the second half.
“I was really proud of our girls tonight,” Hazard said. “The first time we played them, we got buried pretty quickly and we never really felt like we were in, we felt that we didn’t play well. But really I thought until the very end, we were in it, we were playing well and that’s encouraging.
“I think we’re playing well as a team right now.”
South Jefferson will host Liverpool at 1 p.m. Saturday before concluding league play by hosting General Brown at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Spartans, in quest of one of top seeds for the Section 3 playoffs, will finish the regular season by hosting Christian Brothers Academy on June 4.
South Jefferson won its first Section 3 title in 2018 and advanced to the state semifinals before finishing as 2019 sectional runner-up.
“We’ve had a strong program for years and I think we’re really carrying that legacy,” Koberger added.
“I think we’re ready, we’ve been playing great as a team lately and I think we’re ready to take on some of the bigger competition in Section 3,” Garvin said. “It’s kind of different this year because it’s all in one week, so we’ve just got to keep our momentum going through the entire week and make sure we play hard.”
