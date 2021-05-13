DEXTER — South Jefferson continues to be the class of the Frontier League in girls lacrosse and its latest outing was no exception.
Much of the success of the Spartans, who haven’t lost a game in the league in four seasons, has been backed by solid defense.
South Jefferson engineered another defensive gem Thursday, shutting down rival General Brown, 18-3, at Fisher Field.
“We always talk about that we play an uncomfortable defense, and I think we play it well,” South Jefferson coach Jen Williams said.
The Spartans (6-1), who improved to 5-0 in the league, also extended their winning streak in the circuit to 34 games — a run which stretches back to 2016.
“Defense is about anticipation and knowing who the threats are on the other team,” Williams said. “So I mentally challenge them as well as athletically challenge them to try and play the defense because it can take their offenses off set.”
Led by defenders Ireland Morgia and Taylor Scoville and backed by junior goalie Jennaca McGill, who made six saves, South Jefferson shut down General Brown’s attack, which managed to score only once in the first half.
“I thought it went well, we take a lot of pride in playing strong defense,” Morgia, a junior, said. “And I think we played well again today.”
“Our defense has been awesome, we’ve had a lot of caused turnovers,” Spartans junior attack/midfielder Karsyn Burnash said. “All of our games, we’ve been very solid on defense.”
Burnash led the way offensively for the Spartans, scoring five goals and assisting on another.
“She’s one of our leaders in the midfield and she’s a quiet girl, she does not talk a lot,” Williams said of Burnash. “But her play, she’s just very, very smooth, she’s like a deer out there. She looks like she’s slow until she’s running next to somebody and passes them. She’s very skilled and a very smart player.”
South Jefferson has been sparked on offense by senior Julia Garvin and junior Macy Shultz, who entered the day ranked 1-2 in the FL in points.
The Spartans, however, continue to receive balanced scoring, as Garvin totaled two goals and four assists, and sophomore Madelyn Barney contributed two goals and two assists, Shultz tallied two goals and an assist and junior Romi LaClair chipped in a goal and three assists.
“We moved the ball so well and are just really good at finding the open player and taking the drives when we can and passing it when we can,” Burnash said.
“Offensively, we have a lot of skill players, a lot of threats,” Williams said. “As long as they’re not picky and can get the ball moving, I always try and keep the ball in motion, don’t let the ball stop, once the ball stops, the defense settles in. And we do a good job, we have good teammates.”
Six other Spartans scored a goal each.
“We took a lot of time to get into the game,” Burnash said. “But by the end, we were winning a lot of the draws, moving the ball really well and working very well as a team and making a lot of defensive stops.”
The Spartans, led by Morgia, also won the possession battle, winning 11 of 15 draws in the first half, including winning the first six faceoffs of the game.
After General Brown scored to tie the game at 1-1 early on, South Jefferson responded with 12 consecutive goals to close the first half. That included a three-goal spurt within 36 seconds for a 4-1 lead and a four-goal surge within the final 2:53 of the opening half.
“It’s been really exciting to get back,” said Burnash, who tallied four goals and an assist in the first half. “I was very sad to not have a season last year, I’m just happy to be on the field and be able to play with the people I’ve been playing with my whole life.”
Defensively, South Jefferson has allowed 31 goals in seven games this season, including 10 in five league games.
“They’ve been doing a great job, I’m not so sure that they know it,” Williams said. “But they don’t play to the score either, it’s every possession, because we are in one-goal games and big games and we’ve got to be able to stop teams on the last possession and the first possession.”
The only time the Spartans have yielded double digits in goals this year was in a 13-12 home victory over Cicero-North Syracuse on May 3.
“South Jeff is a very strong team and our girls know that,” General Brown first-year coach Bryanna Fazio said. “And we have our strengths, too, we just have to use them the way we know how to. I told my girls today ‘you were our greatest enemy. We’ve got to be good at the things we’re good at and capitalize on their mistakes.’ They were making mistakes out there.”
Trinity Stowell scored a pair of goals to lead General Brown (4-2, 3-2). The Lions possess plenty of firepower of their own, led by seniors Rachel Black and Bailey Thomas.
“They have good pressure on defense, but if we work the ball well, we can move it around and find that open player,” Fazio said. “We just weren’t taking care of the ball well today.”
Junior goalie Megan Bennett made six saves for General Brown, including stopping a South Jefferson free-position shot early in the game.
“It’s a zone defense with a lot of on-ball pressure ... and it’s also trusting each other, too,” Williams added. “And they’re learning, in missing that one year, they missed that year to develop together because we lost nine seniors from 2018 and our big goalie.
“You come back after that and defensively it’s about gelling and trusting each other.”
