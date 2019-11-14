HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
ADAMS — South Jefferson’s Megan Whitley will sign her letter of intent today to attend the University of Connecticut to play lacrosse.
The senior will sign the letter at a ceremony at 2:30 p.m. at the auditorium at South Jefferson High School.
A midfielder, Whitley has been a starter on the girls lacrosse team since her freshman season and has been integral in leading the Spartans to their first Section 3 title in 2018 and the state semifinals that year, as well as an appearance in a Section 3 final this past season.
In 2019, Whitley totaled 24 goals and five assists, as well as 39 draw controls 28 ground balls and seven caused turnovers.
