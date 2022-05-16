High school lacrosse
BRASHER FALLS — Jayden Ashley scored four goals and assisted on two others to lead the St. Lawrence Central boys lacrosse team to a 14-5 win over Potsdam in an Northern Athletic Conference game Monday night.
Zach Strawser added three goals for the Larries (9-4 overall, 7-3 division). Alex Baxter scored twice for Potsdam (0-10).
n Skarlett Wilson made seven saves as the Massena girls lacrosse team shut out Sara-Placid 14-0 in an NAC game at Massena. Jayla Thompson and Jeanelle Burke both scored four goals to lead Massena (9-2 overall). Lena LaShomb scored two goals for the Red Raiders. Sara-Placid fell to 3-8.
