CARTHAGE — Alex Macutek recorded three goals and two assists as the Watertown girls lacrosse team topped Carthage, 12-9, in a Frontier League game Saturday afternoon.
Sister Olivia Macutek netted a pair of goals and Ava Virga made nine saves for the Cyclones (2-1).
Isabelle Wormwood tallied five goals and an assist for the Comets (1-2).
INDIAN RIVER 14, NEW HARTFORD 5
Michaela Delles totaled eight points, including six goals, to pace the visiting Warriors to a nonleague victory over the Spartans.
Allison LaMora scored three goals to help fuel Indian River (2-1) and Keera LaLonde contributed a goal and three assists.
Kallie Davis chipped in two goals and two assists for the Warriors, and Ravan Marsell finished with two goals and an assist.
Kate Elbrecht tallied a pair of goals to lead New Hartford (0-2).
CICERO-NORTH SYRACUSE 9, SOUTH JEFFERSON 7
Sophia Nesci tallied two goals and three assists as the Northstars held off the Spartans in a nonleague win at Adams.
Elizabeth Smith scored three times and Brooke Molchanoff totaled four points for Cicero-North Syracuse (2-0).
Savannah Hodges notched three goals and an assist for South Jefferson (2-1).
OFA 13, HEUVELTON 11
Abby Guasconi scored three goals to send the Blue Devils (2-0) past Heuvelton in an Northern Athletic Conference game in Ogdensburg.
Taylor Pinkerton, Mia Jeneault and Audrey Harradine all scored two goals for the Blue Devils.
Saige Blevins scored three goals for Heuvelton (0-2) and Raya McGaw added two.
BOYS LACROSSE
HOMER 8, CARTHAGE 7 (OT)
Reid Partis collected four goals as the Trojans fended off the Comets for a nonleague victory in Carthage.
Daniel Stiles chipped in two goals and three assists for Homer (1-1).
Marcus Hickey connected for a hat trick and Josh Bigelow netted three points for Carthage (1-2).
CICERO-NORTH SYRACUSE 9, GENERAL BROWN 8
Ian Leahy provided five points as the Northstars edged the Lions for a nonleague win in their season debut at Dexter.
Elijah Martin scored four times for Cicero-North Syracuse (1-0).
Sheamus Devine and Gabe Secreti each posted five points while Luke Secreti stopped 15 shots for General Brown (1-2).
SKANEATELES 20, INDIAN RIVER 13
Grayson Brunelle racked up seven goals and seven assists as the Lakers pulled away for a nonleague win over the Warriors at Philadelphia.
Ethan Hunt and Charlie Carbonaro each collected five points for Skaneateles (2-0).
Connor McMahon paced Indian River (0-2) with five points while Riley Alexander scored four goals.
LAFAYETTE/ONONDAGA 17, SOUTH JEFFERSON 11
Arrow Booth scored five goals and assisted on two others and Jameson Bucktooth contributed four goals and four assists as the Lancers defeated the Spartans in a nonleague game in Adams.
Brett Bucktooth Jr. totaled five goals and an assist for LaFayette/Onondaga (2-0).
Ethan Hopkins tallied six goals and an assist for South Jefferson (0-2), Chase Waite contributed two goals and an assist and Noah Abbott scored a pair of goals.
WHITESBORO 17, THOUSAND ISLANDS 2
Connor Wiggins powered the Warriors to a nonleague victory with six goals and two assist in their season opener against the Vikings (0-3) at Clayton.
Marco Colicci added four goals and an assist for Whitesboro (1-0).
